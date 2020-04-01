1 hour ago - Health

More than 1,400 NYPD employees reportedly test positive for coronavirus

Fadel Allassan

Photo: John Nacion/NurPhoto via Getty Images

About 17% of New York Police Department officers have called out sick, while 1,418 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to CNN.

Why it matters: New York City has become the epicenter of the virus in the United States, with over 43,000 cases as of Tuesday. The Department has about 36,000 officers, and five have already died as a result of the coronavirus.

What they're saying: “We are scrambling, but that shouldn’t have a negative connotation. We are able to handle many, many different tasks here. We’re still fighting crime,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told CNN.

  • “Right now, we're in good shape in New York City. But the bottom line is anyone that can help will be asked upon to help to keep people safe."

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson

Ex-FDA chief: "Wuhan-style outbreak" in NYC would overwhelm the system

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that if the coronavirus outbreak in New York City reaches the level it did in Wuhan, China, it would "overwhelm" the health care system.

Why it matters: New York State currently has the most reported coronavirus cases in the country. Gottlieb said he is concerned that the U.S. could have many "Wuhan-style" outbreaks because Americans are "more mobile," making it more difficult to confine the virus to one metropolitan area like China was able to.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Health
Jacob Knutson

De Blasio says coronavirus outbreak will be "a lot worse" in April and May

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that "all Americans deserve the blunt truth" and that the current trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak suggests it will be "a lot worse" in April and May.

Driving the news: De Blasio ripped into President Trump for his response to the outbreak in New York City, claiming he "will not lift a finger to help his hometown." The mayor called on the military to be mobilized and for Trump to use the Defense Production Act to produce medical supplies like ventilators.

Go deeperArrowMar 22, 2020 - Health
Jennifer A. Kingson

The fight for New York

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

New York's fight against the novel coronavirus is also the nation's fight, as the state — and the city in particular — emerges with "astronomical numbers" of cases, to quote Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Why it matters: The Empire State has 5% of the world's COVID-19 cases and about 50% of the nation's. Its success — or failure — in fighting the virus, safeguarding citizens and treating the afflicted will tell us a lot about what can succeed in the rest of the U.S.

Go deeperArrowMar 25, 2020 - Health