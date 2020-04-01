About 17% of New York Police Department officers have called out sick, while 1,418 have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to CNN.

Why it matters: New York City has become the epicenter of the virus in the United States, with over 43,000 cases as of Tuesday. The Department has about 36,000 officers, and five have already died as a result of the coronavirus.

What they're saying: “We are scrambling, but that shouldn’t have a negative connotation. We are able to handle many, many different tasks here. We’re still fighting crime,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told CNN.