46 mins ago - Sports

NFL's top doctor: There won't be "football as usual" in 2020

Kendall Baker

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, told Axios that he's "very optimistic" about the league's season moving forward this fall — but cautioned that it won't be "football as usual."

Why it matters: "There are going to be a lot of changes in the way that we do things, from how we practice, to how we lay out our facilities, to how we travel, to how we organize sidelines and the on-field experience," he said.

His comments come after Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN that the NFL may need a "bubble" — like the NBA's plan at Walt Disney World — in order to make this season work.

  • "If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year," Fauci said.

The state of play: Sills said the league is using the concept of an "ecosystem" rather than a "bubble," arguing that it "encompasses the fact that it's everybody who is together with shared responsibility and shared risk."

  • The "ecosystem" concept has formed the basis of the league's plan for play this year, as it tries to mitigate the risk to players, coaches and staff.
  • He said that those within the "ecosystem" share a duty to "practice appropriate public health guidelines and minimize their own individual risk" to benefit the larger group.
  • "It's a different concept obviously than everybody being at one single site and nobody coming in and out," he added.

The big picture: Sills also noted that the NFL has been engaged in a "very collaborative effort" with other leagues "to share learnings and source ideas from each other" on best practices to keep their employees safe.

  • He believes that the league won't end the season with the same protocols put in place at the start, expecting them to "evolve and change as new knowledge becomes available."
  • "If you think about how long it's been since all this started — sheltering at home, quarantining — it feels like a really long time. But it's been about 100 days, and that's roughly the same amount of time that we have between now and the start of our season," he said.

The bottom line: "One of our athletic trainers probably expressed it best when he said, 'It's not going to feel normal because it's not going to be normal.'"

Updated 17 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Britain plans to build a contact tracing app with Apple and Google after scrapping its original plans, Health Secretary Matt Hancock told reporters on Thursday. He did not give a date for when the app would be available, per the Financial Times.

The big picture: Brazil's number of novel coronavirus infections and deaths are second only to the U.S., where over 11,800 people have died and more than 2.1 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins.

Updated 17 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

California on Thursday issued a statewide order requiring people to wear face coverings in public settings, the same day the state saw its biggest increase in new cases.

The big picture: Los Angeles, Phoenix and Houston are the top three metro areas with the most new COVID-19 cases each day in the U.S. — and New York City does not even make the top 20 of the most-infected cities, per Nephron Research.

4 hours ago - Health

The murky rules around coronavirus testing insurance coverage

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Some insurers' limits on coverage for coronavirus testing may push the bounds of federal law.

Why it matters: Testing people who aren't displaying symptoms is an essential part of the public health response to the coronavirus, but some insurers appear to be unwilling to pay the full cost of those tests.

