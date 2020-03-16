25 mins ago - Health

New York City to close all bars and restaurants

Rebecca Falconer

A man eats lunch in a deserted restaurant in New York City on Saturday. Photo: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in a statement Sunday night that the city's bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues would temporarily close from Tuesday in an effort to curb the novel coronavirus spread.

Why it matters: In the latest drastic measure by the city, which had reported 329 cases as of Sunday night, only pick-up and delivery will be allowed from restaurants. The city announced earlier Sunday it would begin closing its nearly 1,900 public schools this week through April 20.

New York City to close public schools due to coronavirus outbreak

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

New York City will begin closing its nearly 1,900 public schools this week through April 20 in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.

Why it matters: The drastic step will impact the daily lives of 1.1 million children, 75,000 teachers and over 1 million parents who make up the largest public school system in the country, per the New York Times.

Jacob Knutson

Ex-FDA chief: "Wuhan-style outbreak" in NYC would overwhelm the system

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that if the coronavirus outbreak in New York City reaches the level it did in Wuhan, China, it would "overwhelm" the health care system.

Why it matters: New York State currently has the most reported coronavirus cases in the country. Gottlieb said he is concerned that the U.S. could have many "Wuhan-style" outbreaks because Americans are "more mobile," making it more difficult to confine the virus to one metropolitan area like China was able to.

Zachary Basu

States order bars and restaurants to close due to coronavirus

Gov. DeWine. Photo: Justin Merriman/Getty Images

A number of state governments on Sunday called for the closure of bars and restaurants, a drastic step to enforce "social distancing" that follows similar measures in Europe, where the coronavirus outbreak has put tremendous strain on health resources.

Driving the news: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Sunday afternoon that the state government will issue an order closing all bars and restaurants in Ohio beginning at 9pm ET.

