New York City to close all bars and restaurants

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in a statement Sunday night that the city's bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues would temporarily close from Tuesday in an effort to curb the novel coronavirus spread.

Why it matters: In the latest drastic measure by the city, which had reported 329 cases as of Sunday night, only pick-up and delivery will be allowed from restaurants. The city announced earlier Sunday it would begin closing its nearly 1,900 public schools this week through April 20.