First Navy sailors at sea test positive for coronavirus
The USS Theodore Roosevelt. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images.
The USS Theodore Roosevelt reported three cases of sailors contracting COVID-19 Tuesday, Navy officials said at a briefing — marking the first U.S. sailors to test positive aboard a Navy ship while at sea
Where it stands: The ship is currently in the Philippine Sea, but the three sailors have been transported to an undisclosed U.S. medical facility. Other sailors on board who'd come in contact with the infected individuals have been quarantined accordingly.