50 mins ago - Health

First Navy sailors at sea test positive for coronavirus

Ursula Perano

The USS Theodore Roosevelt. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt reported three cases of sailors contracting COVID-19 Tuesday, Navy officials said at a briefing — marking the first U.S. sailors to test positive aboard a Navy ship while at sea

Where it stands: The ship is currently in the Philippine Sea, but the three sailors have been transported to an undisclosed U.S. medical facility. Other sailors on board who'd come in contact with the infected individuals have been quarantined accordingly.

Orion Rummler

Coronavirus dampens cruise travel

The Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama port on Feb. 27. Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images

Many travelers are delaying or canceling previously scheduled cruise trips, AP reports, as some ships are turned away from ports amid fear of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Context: Two elderly passengers among hundreds quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Japan's health ministry reported last week. All guests disembarked the ship on Thursday after being quarantined for weeks, the cruise line said, but roughly 500 employees remained on board as of Thursday.

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler

Coronavirus-hit cruise ship cleared to dock in Oakland, California

The Princess Cruises' Grand Princess cruise ship sits off the coast of San Francisco on Saturday. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Grand Princess cruise ship, stranded off San Francisco's coast with 21 people aboard who've tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been cleared to dock in Oakland, California, on Monday, operator Princess Cruises said in a statement.

Details: Princess Cruises initially said in a statement early Sunday authorities had cleared it to arrive at the Port of Oakland later in the day "to begin disembarking guests who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization." But it later said after further review by state and federal authorities the docking day had changed, with a "time to be determined."

Orion Rummler

Trump to nominate Kenneth Braithwaite as Navy secretary

Trump waves at the Army-Navy game in Dec. 2019 in Philadelphia PA. Photo: Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

President Trump on Friday formally announced his intent to nominate current U.S. Ambassador to Norway Kenneth Braithwaite as Navy secretary.

Flashback: Trump first floated Braithwaite's nomination in November after ousted Navy Secretary Richard Spencer reportedly told the White House that he would ensure ex-Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher — who was acquitted of war crimes and had a minor charge cleared by Trump — could retire as a SEAL as long as White House officials did not intervene.

