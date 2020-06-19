30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Navy affirms removal of captain who sounded alarm about coronavirus

Capt. Brett Crozier addresses the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in November 2019. Photo: U.S. Navy via Getty Images

Navy Capt. Brett Crozier and his boss, Rear Adm. Stuart Baker, face punitive action over their handling of a coronavirus outbreak onboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, Navy Adm. Michael Gilday said at a Pentagon press briefing on Friday.

Catch up quick: Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly relieved Crozier after the captain made a rare plea for help over growing coronavirus spread on the ship in late March, by asking that the crew be quarantined due to lack of space.

Where it stands: Crozier will not get his job back, as the Navy's top admiral found that Modly was right to remove the captain from the position. Baker's promotion to a two-star admiral will be paused and Crozier will not be eligible for future command, Gilday said.

  • "They did not do enough, soon enough, to fulfill their primary obligation ... they failed to move sailors to available safer environments quickly," Gilday said. He added that Crozier "exercised questionable judgement" when he released sailers from quarantine on the ship and that both men put "crew comfort in front of crew safety."

Flashback: 13 sailors onboard the Roosevelt tested positive for the coronavirus for a second time in mid-May, after returning from over two weeks of self-isolation following earlier positive COVID-19 diagnoses.

10 mins ago - Podcasts

Racial quotas in Corporate America

Many companies are celebrating Juneteenth on Friday, but only four Fortune 500 companies have black CEOs, and it doesn’t get much better elsewhere in the C-suite.

Axios Re:Cap, our new afternoon podcast, digs in with Rebecca Greenfield, who wrote the latest cover story for Bloomberg Businessweek about racial quotas as a means of ending the white monopoly on corporate power.

Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 8,550,458 — Total deaths: 456,994 — Total recoveries — 4,203,698Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,206,333 — Total deaths: 118,798 — Total recoveries: 599,115 — Total tested: 25,403,498Map.
  3. Business: Apple will again close 11 stores in states with increasing coronavirus cases.
  4. Transportation: The subway is getting a bad rap during the coronavirus pandemic.
  5. Entertainment: AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters.
  6. 🛳 Travel: Major cruise lines to suspend trips from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.
2 hours ago - Health

AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters

Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

AMC said Friday that the chain would require face masks for moviegoers when its theaters reopen — a quick reversal after its original policy of optional use garnered intense backlash.

Why it matters: In an attempt to create one blanket policy that would appease moviegoers around the country, it exposed itself to criticism for not taking safety precautions seriously enough.

