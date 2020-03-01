2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

NASA images show China pollution clear as coronavirus shuts factories

Rebecca Falconer

Satellite images showing the mean tropospheric nitrogen dioxide (NO2) density changes over China. Photo: NASA

Pollution levels have plummeted over China and it's "partly related to the economic slowdown following the outbreak of coronavirus," NASA said in a statement accompanying the release of satellite images demonstrating the nitrogen dioxide (NO2) changes.

Driving the news: The outbreak caused China's factory activity to fall to a record low of 35.7 in February from 50.0 in January, officials said Saturday, per the Financial Times. NO2 is a key contributor to smog and a major health hazard and the gas is emitted by motor vehicles, power plants and other industrial facilities.

NO2 levels in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Photo: NASA
This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic drop-off over such a wide area for a specific event."
— Fei Liu, air quality researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Zoom in: NASA scientists first noticed the reduction in NO2 pollution in January near Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak. They then noticed changes in pollution levels across the country as the virus spread.

The big picture: Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, recalled seeing a fall in NO2 levels over several countries during the economic recession that began in 2008, but that was more gradual.

  • Lunar New Year celebrations may have contributed to the big drop, but Liu noted the levels had not rebounded — as happened when there was a dip in Beijng during the 2008 Olympics before they rose again after the Games finished.
  • "This year, the reduction rate is more significant than in past years and it has lasted longer," Liu said. "I am not surprised because many cities nationwide have taken measures to minimize spread of the virus."

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Miriam Kramer

Boeing's troubled Starliner mission could have been much worse

Boeing's uncrewed Starliner back on Earth after flight. Photo: NASA

A December flight test of Boeing's Starliner may have ended in the loss of the uncrewed spacecraft if major software problems weren't caught during the mission, NASA said Friday.

Why it matters: Boeing is expected to start flying NASA astronauts to the International Space Station on Starliner this year, but the test flight issues could push back Boeing's first crewed flight.

Go deeperArrowFeb 7, 2020 - Science
Erica Pandey

The coronavirus threat to China's grand plans

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

China's plan to dominate the 21st century hangs in the balance as the deadly coronavirus outbreak spreads.

The big picture: Coronavirus is stress-testing Chinese President Xi Jinping's industrial and economic vision for the future as factories, supply chains and companies navigate the crisis.

Go deeperArrowFeb 8, 2020 - World
Axios

Coronavirus updates: First deaths in U.S., Australia and Thailand

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

Health officials in Australia and Thailand reported on Sunday the first deaths in their countries from the novel coronavirus — hours after the CDC confirmed COVID-19 had killed an American for the first time, in Washington state.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed almost 3,000 people and infected almost 87,000 others in over 60 countries and territories outside the epicenter in mainland China. The number of new cases reported outside China now exceed those inside the country.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 9 mins ago - Health