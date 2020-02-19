Coronavirus hits China's tech manufacturing production across the board

The novel coronavirus outbreak in China is affecting nearly every sector of tech manufacturing, leading analysts to reduce production estimates for everything from TVs and smartphones to laptops and video game consoles.

Why it matters: Apple's earnings warning on Monday was a wake-up call for investors, but the virus' impact will be felt farther and wider.

In a new report, analysis firm Trendforce said it was cutting its first quarter forecast for nearly all manner of high-tech goods manufactured in China. While TV and monitor production estimates got cut by only about 5% each, the firm slashed most other categories by double-digit percentages.

Yes, but: Bloomberg reports that Apple remains on track to launch its updated low-cost iPhone next month and a new iPad Pro in the coming months, despite the virus-related slowdowns.

