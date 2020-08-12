The average salary for Major League Baseball players is 37% of their initial 2020 pay under the formula agreed to in March by MLB and the union, AP reports.

Why it matters: That drops totals down to $1.3 million from $4.4 million in 2019. Players are being only being paid for 60 games, prorated from the normal 162. Washington pitcher Max Scherzer tops the shortened season’s salary list at $17.8 million.