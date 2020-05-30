2 hours ago - Health

Missouri officials investigate coronavirus spread after Memorial Day parties

Cells containing the coronavirus through a microscope in England on May 15. Photo: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images

A Memorial Day partygoer who visited several Lake of the Ozarks bars in Missouri has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Camden County health department said.

Why it matters: As multiple outlets reported over Memorial Day weekend, some of those bars and nearby swimming pools were packed with people not social distancing and not wearing masks. The Missouri bars are also a popular vacation spot for many from Chicago, per AP.

Details: The county health department released details about which bars the affected person visited "due to the need to inform mass numbers of unknown people."

  • The Boone County resident "was likely incubating illness" and possibly infectious while visiting the Backwater Jacks bar and Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool on Saturday, followed by visits to Buffalo Wild Wings and again Shady Gators on Sunday.
  • People who visited these areas should be on alert for COVID-19 symptoms, the department said.

Where it stands: There are over 12,500 coronavirus cases and 738 deaths in Missouri as of Saturday, per the state's health department.

Cuomo: New York City to reopen June 8

Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a coronavirus briefing on May 30. Photo: New York state official website

New York City will reopen on June 8, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters on Saturday.

Why it matters: The city was the original epicenter of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. and has reported the most infections and deaths in the country, per Johns Hopkins data.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India extended its nationwide lockdown — one of the longest-running in the world — on Saturday, as deaths and infections rise, per Johns Hopkins. The country also moved to allow restaurants, hotels and churches outside of hotspots to begin reopening.

By the numbers: Nearly 6 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and over 2.5 million have recovered from the virus. Over 367,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.7 million.

In photos: Protesters clash with police nationwide over George Floyd

Police officers grapple with protesters in Atlanta. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Police used tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray as the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd spread nationwide on Friday evening and continued into Saturday.

The big picture: Police responded over the weekend in force, in cities ranging from Salt Lake City to Atlanta to Des Moines, Houston to Detroit, Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., Denver and Louisville. Large crowds gathered in Minneapolis on Saturday for the fourth day in a row.

