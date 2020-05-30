Missouri officials investigate coronavirus spread after Memorial Day parties

A Memorial Day partygoer who visited several Lake of the Ozarks bars in Missouri has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Camden County health department said.

Why it matters: As multiple outlets reported over Memorial Day weekend, some of those bars and nearby swimming pools were packed with people not social distancing and not wearing masks. The Missouri bars are also a popular vacation spot for many from Chicago, per AP.

Details: The county health department released details about which bars the affected person visited "due to the need to inform mass numbers of unknown people."

The Boone County resident "was likely incubating illness" and possibly infectious while visiting the Backwater Jacks bar and Shady Gators and Lazy Gators Pool on Saturday, followed by visits to Buffalo Wild Wings and again Shady Gators on Sunday.

People who visited these areas should be on alert for COVID-19 symptoms, the department said.

Where it stands: There are over 12,500 coronavirus cases and 738 deaths in Missouri as of Saturday, per the state's health department.

