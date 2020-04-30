35 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus may prompt migration out of American cities

Kim Hart

A man crosses an empty street amid the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. Photo: Liu Guanguan/China News Service via Getty Images.

Nearly one-third of Americans are considering moving to a less densely populated area because of the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Harris Poll survey released Thursday.

The big picture: "Space now means something more than square feet," Harris Poll CEO John Gerzema said. "Already beset by high rents and clogged streets, the virus is now forcing urbanites to consider social distancing as a lifestyle."

By the numbers: 39% of urban dwellers said the COVID-19 crisis has prompted them to consider leaving for a less crowded place, according to the survey of 2,050 U.S. adults from April 25-27,

  • 18- to-34-year-olds were more likely than other age groups to say they're considering a move.
  • Urban residents (43%) were more likely than suburban (26%) and rural (21%) residents to report having recently browsed real estate websites for homes or apartments to rent or buy, per the survey.
  • Yes, but: Alarm over coronavirus is high in rural areas, too — 77% of rural residents reported they are very or somewhat concerned about themselves or a loved one being exposed to COVID-19.

Between the lines: It's not yet clear how the pandemic will reshape cities in the long run, but many experts say it will accelerate trends that were already underway before the coronavirus outbreak.

  • City growth slows: After people flocked to big cities in the early 2010s, major metro areas with populations of more than 1 million have seen growth slowdowns and even losses over the past four years, according to an analysis of Census Bureau data by the Brookings Institution's William Frey.
  • Remote work normalized: Remote work is likely to become a more permanent reality, allowing staff more flexibility to live further away from their company's headquarters — hence, further away from major cities.
  • Spreading out: Suburbs had already become more attractive to millennials before the pandemic. Demographers and realtors tell HousingWire that the crisis is a "tipping point" for people already wanting more space or a different quality of life outside urban cores.

The other side: People tend to stay put in an economic downturn, so a recession could discourage people from picking up and moving, even if they've thought about it.

Go deeper

Kim HartMargaret Harding McGill

Contact tracing is the next big hurdle in the push to re-open cities

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

As some states take steps to partially re-open their economies, public health officials and local governments are trying to aggressively ramp up contact tracing to track the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.

Why it matters: If we are indeed in the midst of a war against an invisible enemy, a contact-tracing offensive — launched by both an army of human tracers and an arsenal of technological tools — will be a big part of the key to winning. 

Technology
Kim Hart

The lost summer

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In the beginning, we thought we would just miss out on a few weeks of spring. Now it’s becoming clear that a large chunk — if not all — of summer will also be lost to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The big picture: Even as some states take steps to open up their economies, huge parts of our lives will stay stay shuttered well through August and possibly beyond. That will have an enormous impact on families, education and businesses, not to mention our mental health that needs a summer break more than ever. 

Economy & Business
Alexi McCammond

Biden announces VP search committee

Joe Biden at a virtual event in April. Photo: JoeBiden.com via Getty Image

Joe Biden is one step closer to naming a running mate, announcing four co-chairs and a committee to vet candidates for a job he has committed to filling with a woman.

Driving the news: The vice presidential selection committee will be headed by Biden's longtime friend former Sen. Chris Dodd; Cynthia Hogan, a longtime aide and adviser who served as Biden's vice presidential counsel in the Obama White House; and two national campaign co-chairs, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Politics & Policy