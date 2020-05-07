Michael Lewis: Libertarians are "under a rock" during coronavirus
Anderson Cooper speaks with Michael Lewis at a live Axios Event on Thursday.
Author Michael Lewis knocked libertarians for their silence in the face of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.
What he's saying: "This isn't gonna last two weeks. We're going to be living with this for a long time ... You don't see right now, it's been very interesting to me — You're not hearing a lot from libertarians. Where's the Heritage Foundation, you know? They're all under a rock right now. Big corporations asking for the government to save them. All that noise has gone away."
