Michael Lewis: Libertarians are "under a rock" during coronavirus

Author Michael Lewis knocked libertarians for their silence in the face of the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper.

What he's saying: "This isn't gonna last two weeks. We're going to be living with this for a long time ... You don't see right now, it's been very interesting to me — You're not hearing a lot from libertarians. Where's the Heritage Foundation, you know? They're all under a rock right now. Big corporations asking for the government to save them. All that noise has gone away."

Go deeper... Watch: 2020 Service to America Medal Finalists