18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci among finalists for the highest recognition of government employees

Fauci meets with President Trump in the Oval Office on April 29. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is among 27 federal employees nominated for recognition of their work through Samuel J. Heyman Service to America medals.

Why it matters: "If this pandemic has taught us anything, and I hope it's taught us a lot, but if it's taught us anything, it's that government matters. The federal government matters. Expertise matters. Service matters. Experience matters," CNN's Anderson Cooper said in a live Axios Event on Thursday, before introducing the finalists.

Details: Fauci is among three finalists for a career achievement award. He has garnered bipartisan credibility for his straight-forward approach to the coronavirus crisis and for giving Americans reality checks on the administration's response to the pandemic.

What's next: Winners will be determined by the public, which can cast votes here.

Go deeper... Watch: 2020 Service to America Medal Finalists

Go deeper

What to make of the Trump administration's Wuhan lab theory

The Wuhan Institute of Virology. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty

The Trump administration’s ongoing offensive over China’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic now centers on one question: Who was “patient zero”?

Why it matters: China hawks in Washington accuse Beijing of inflicting death and economic destruction upon the world with their lack of transparency around the coronavirus outbreak. They’re on a mission to trace that story back to the beginning, when the first human was infected.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow30 mins ago - World

Collins fears testing woes could make senators "super-spreaders"

Collins wears a mask as she departs a Senate hearing. Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Sen. Susan Collins took issue Thursday with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's decision not to accept the White House's speedy coronavirus tests, worrying in a private lunch with GOP colleagues that untested senators could become "super-spreaders" when they return to their home states.

Driving the news: The pushback was part of a broader airing of concerns in today's Republican Senate lunch, in which McConnell defended the political necessity of his move, according to several people familiar with the discussions.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 3,836,215 — Total deaths: 268,999 — Total recoveries — 1,278,449Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 1,254,740 — Total deaths: 75,543 — Total recoveries — 195,036 — Total tested: 8,105,513Map.
  3. States: California projects $54 billion budget deficit amid coronavirus crisis.
  4. Public health: The debate over infecting volunteers to test vaccines Researchers eye antibody therapies —Local leaders look to stem coronavirus' hidden mental health toll.
  5. Federal government: Trump's personal valet tests positive for coronavirus.
  6. Business: Why businesses said no to the government's PPP money — The April jobs report will be grim, but revealing.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy