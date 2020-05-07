Fauci among finalists for the highest recognition of government employees

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is among 27 federal employees nominated for recognition of their work through Samuel J. Heyman Service to America medals.

Why it matters: "If this pandemic has taught us anything, and I hope it's taught us a lot, but if it's taught us anything, it's that government matters. The federal government matters. Expertise matters. Service matters. Experience matters," CNN's Anderson Cooper said in a live Axios Event on Thursday, before introducing the finalists.

Details: Fauci is among three finalists for a career achievement award. He has garnered bipartisan credibility for his straight-forward approach to the coronavirus crisis and for giving Americans reality checks on the administration's response to the pandemic.

What's next: Winners will be determined by the public, which can cast votes here.

