1 hour ago - Health

Health care workers crowdsource ideas to get more medical gear to fight coronavirus

Caitlin Owens

Photo: Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Health care workers and scientists have been sending in hundreds of suggestions, through for how hospitals and clinicians can conserve their supplies of masks and other protective gear via the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Why it matters: Hospitals are either out of these supplies already or will be soon enough, so crowdsourcing ideas of how to stem the shortages could save lives.

A few ideas stuck out to Axios' Bob Herman:

  • A scientist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center explained how and why his system is using UV light to disinfect N95 masks.
  • Snorkel masks or other SCUBA gear could be reused and provide some protection from contaminated droplets in the air.
  • Dentists and vets could donate their masks and equipment, since their patient visits have either been canceled or curtailed heavily.

Go deeper: Coronavirus traces found on Diamond Princess 17 days after passengers left

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

White House asks construction industry to donate face masks to hospitals

The Trump administration is asking construction companies to donate their inventories of face masks to local hospitals and forgo ordering more due to a global shortage in response to the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Health care workers are experiencing a shortage of N95 fitted masks, a necessary tool to prevent healthy people from getting sick because they help block 95% of microbes. Construction workers often use face masks at work, and the White House has deemed those industrial masks "perfectly acceptable" for health care workers.

Go deeperArrowMar 17, 2020 - Health
Ina FriedRebecca Falconer

Non-medical business giants help hospitals facing supplies shortage

A woman makes face masks at a textile factory in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, on March 16. Photo: Mohammed Huwais/AFP via Getty Images

Apple, GM and Tesla are among the U.S. firms diversifying from their specialist areas to help deliver essential medical supplies like masks and ventilators to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Testing capacity for COVID-19 has expanded in the U.S., as demand for medical equipment increases. Leading medical associations expressed concern in a letter to President Trump Saturday that "there will not be enough medical supplies, including ventilators, to respond to the projected COVID-­19 outbreak."

Go deeperArrowMar 22, 2020 - Health
Jacob Knutson

Illinois governor: States are "competing against each other" for medical supplies

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that inaction by the federal government has forced state governments to compete “against each other” for coronavirus supplies.

Why it matters: Hospitals around the United States are running out of medical equipment, including masks, gowns, gloves and ventilators — all of which are necessary both to protect health care workers and to treat patients suffering from the coronavirus, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Go deeperArrowMar 22, 2020 - Health