1 hour ago - World

WHO leader: Malaria deaths in Africa could double due to coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Barthelemy Agbohozou stores mosquito nets in Pahou, Benin, on April 28, ahead of a distribution aimed at fighting malaria amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Yanick Folly/AFP via Getty Images

One worst-case scenario caused by the novel coronavirus is that the number of malaria deaths in sub-Saharan Africa could double, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The big picture: Roughly 380,000 people living in countries observed by WHO's African Region died from malaria in 2018, the latest year that data from WHO is available.

What's happening: 41 African countries may not have full access to malaria vaccines this year due to COVID-19's disruptions to immunization efforts, Ghebreyesus said at a press briefing on Monday.

  • The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into its fight against malaria, has shifted all of its attention to the coronavirus.
  • “Our priority is to ensure continuity of lifesaving programs to end HIV, TB and malaria. However, COVID-19 could knock us off track," Peter Sands, the Global Fund's executive director, said last month. "People infected with HIV, TB and malaria could prove more vulnerable to the new virus given that their immune systems are already under strain.”
  • Up to 12 million children's polio vaccinations have been put on hold in Africa, the New York Times reports.

Background: The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 1,534 deaths from the coronavirus in most of the African Union's member states, with more than 35,000 cases and 11,000 recoveries.

Go deeper: Africa's coronavirus crisis arrived before the outbreak

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

41 countries in sub-Saharan Africa may not have full access to malaria vaccines this year due to disruptions caused by the novel coronavirus, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 224,000, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 958,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1 million from nearly 5.7 million tests), followed by Spain (over 236,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has now killed more than 60,000 Americans and infected over 1 million others in less than three months since the first known death was reported in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows.

The latest: Trump administration advisers are hinting at a willingness to spend billions and elevate their risk tolerance in the hope of getting coronavirus treatments out this year.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Health
Caitlin OwensAndrew Witherspoon

Not all states are behind on coronavirus testing

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Some states — generally those without major coronavirus outbreaks — are doing enough testing for now, at least according to one metric.

Between the lines: Although the U.S. as a whole still falls far short of where it needs to be on testing, several individual states are testing enough people to put their positive rate at or below 10% of the total number of people tested — an important indicator of whether the state can successfully identify new outbreaks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow13 hours ago - Health