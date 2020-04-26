53 mins ago - Health

Gates Foundation will focus "total attention" on coronavirus crisis

Orion Rummler

Bill Gates at the 2019 New Economy Forum in Beijing, China in November 2019. Photo: Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Bill Gates told the Financial Times in an interview that his foundation will focus all of its attention on the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to the $250 million in direct funding that it has already pledged.

Why it matters: The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has an endowment of over $40 billion. Gates argues the power of its human resources and expertise will be far greater in fighting the pandemic than cash, but cautions that other public health work may suffer.

What he's saying: Gates expects global economic activity to be "greatly reduced" for years — possibly in the tens of trillions of dollars — and that drug campaigns to treat polio and measles will suffer as a result of the world's focus on the coronavirus.

  • “We’ve taken an organization that was focused on HIV and malaria and polio eradication, and almost entirely shifted it to work on this,” Gates said. “This has the foundation’s total attention. Even our non-health related work, like higher education and K-12 [schools], is completely switched around to look at how you facilitate online learning.”
  • “This emergency has distracted a lot of critical work in many, many areas. Fewer people able to show up for routine immunization or supply chains for immunization not working well, that’s hundreds of thousands of deaths right there. If we can’t keep getting malaria treatments out effectively, that’s a huge rebound in malaria.”

Worth noting: Gates told the FT that he does not believe the Trump administration will ultimately withdraw funding from the World Health Organization, saying: “I think he will do deep analysis and decide that they probably should get more money, not less money."

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Children in Spain were allowed to go outside on Sunday for the first time since a nationwide lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus began six weeks ago.

By the numbers: The coronavirus has infected over 2.9 million people and killed over 200,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 829,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 940,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (over 223,000).

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 2,920,660 — Total deaths: 203,670 — Total recoveries — 829,075Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 941,628 — Total deaths: 54,024 — Total recoveries — 105,823 — Total tested: 5,184,635Map.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The pandemic is a long way from over, and its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last even longer.

The big picture: The novel coronavirus has infected more than 939,000 people and killed over 54,000 in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 105,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Sunday.

