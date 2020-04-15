1 hour ago - Health

Gates Foundation ups coronavirus relief fund by $150 million

Orion Rummler

Bill Gates at the New Economy Forum in November 2019 in Beijing, China. Photo: Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged $150 million for its coronavirus relief efforts on Wednesday, on top of $100 million committed in February.

The big picture: Tech giants like Google and Facebook have donated hundreds of millions to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Catch up quick: The $250 million in total is being used to support African and South Asian countries, vaccine development, models to project the course of COVID-19, emergency aid for students after school closures, and investing in medical supplies, the Gates Foundation says.

What they're saying: "COVID-19 doesn’t obey border laws. Even if most countries succeed in slowing the disease over the next few months, the virus could return if the pandemic remains severe enough elsewhere,” Bill Gates said in a statement on Wednesday.

  • “The world community must understand that so long as COVID-19 is somewhere, we need to act as if it were everywhere. Beating this pandemic will require an unprecedented level of international funding and cooperation.”

World coronavirus updates: EU advises members on criteria for relaxing quarantine

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Large-scale testing, contact tracing, a health system that can withstand new patient surges, and a sustained pattern of lowered coronavirus infections are all necessary for countries to relax quarantines, the European Commission advised its members on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Spain's industrial and construction workers are heading back to work this week, and a limited number of businesses and shops are reopening in regions throughout Italy. In the U.S., President Trump is pushing for a May 1 reopening.

Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan

Trump announces U.S. will halt funding for WHO over coronavirus response

President Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. is placing a hold on funding to the World Health Organization for 60–90 days over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, pending a review.

Driving the news: Trump accused the WHO of "severely mismanaging and covering up" the coronavirus crisis, adding that the U.S. "has a duty to insist on full accountability."

U.S. coronavirus updates: Trump to release reopening guidelines Thursday

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The federal government plans to release guidelines on Thursday for reopening parts of the U.S. economy, President Trump said at Wednesday's White House coronavirus briefing.

The big picture: The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 632,000 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 3.1 million tests have been conducted and 51,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Wednesday. More than 27,000 Americans have died of COVID-19.

