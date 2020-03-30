Macy's to furlough 130,000 employees
Macy's flagship store in New York on March 24, 2020. Photo: John Lamparski/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Macy's will furlough the majority of it's workers this week, as the chain's stores remain closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Details: Macy's sales have seen a drastic decline, having shuttered its stores on March 18. The company employs about 130,000 people, per the Journal. It will retain workers for its e-commerce operations, distribution and call centers. The chain told staff it will continue to cover 100% of its employees health care premiums at least through May.