Los Angeles County reports death of a minor exposed to coronavirus

A minor died from the novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County, California, the county's health department said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The fatality rate for COVID-19 in the U.S. is highest among those over 85, the CDC found in a report issued last week — and no deaths among people under 19 years of age were reported in the country as of March 18.

As of Tuesday, there have been 11 virus-related deaths in LA County, and at least 40 in the state of California.

LA County health officials did not specify in a press conference on Tuesday whether the minor had underlying health conditions. Additional information about the case is pending further investigation, the department said.

What they're saying: “COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level, and what we are seeing in places like New York is indicative of what we should prepare to experience here," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Tuesday, emphasizing that residents should practice social distancing.

