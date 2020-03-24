35 mins ago - Health

Los Angeles County reports death of a minor exposed to coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Beds in a soon-to-be-opened emergency shelter for the homeless in Los Angeles, March 23. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

A minor died from the novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County, California, the county's health department said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The fatality rate for COVID-19 in the U.S. is highest among those over 85, the CDC found in a report issued last week — and no deaths among people under 19 years of age were reported in the country as of March 18.

  • As of Tuesday, there have been 11 virus-related deaths in LA County, and at least 40 in the state of California.
  • LA County health officials did not specify in a press conference on Tuesday whether the minor had underlying health conditions. Additional information about the case is pending further investigation, the department said.

What they're saying: “COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level, and what we are seeing in places like New York is indicative of what we should prepare to experience here," Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said on Tuesday, emphasizing that residents should practice social distancing.

Kim Hart

U.S. counties expect coronavirus response to cost billions

Health care workers from Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, Virginia. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

County officials are urging Congress to make their governments eligible to directly receive coronavirus relief funds to offset the ballooning costs of responding to the crisis.

Why it matters: The country's 1,900 public health departments are run by counties, which also manage roughly 1,000 U.S. hospitals. More than 500 counties have already declared a state of emergency to trigger additional funding and resources.

Rebecca Falconer

U.S. coronavirus cases top 1,000 as states scramble to curb the spread

A stretcher is moved from an AMR ambulance to the Life Care Center of Kirkland in Washington state. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. soared to 1,037 and the death toll to at least 31 by early Wednesday, per data from Johns Hopkins and state health departments.

The big picture: Nearly 40 states had reported cases by Tuesday and at least 12 have declared a state of emergency — Washington, California, New York, Oregon, Kentucky, Maryland, Utah, Colorado, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Florida and Michigan — which reported its first two cases on Tuesday evening.

Orion Rummler

Two dead in Florida after exposure to coronavirus from international travel

A Virologist looks at an electron microscope image of a MERS coronavirus, a close relative of the novel coronavirus, on Jan. 24. Photo: Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

Two Floridians have died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus following international travel, the state health department said on Saturday.

What's happening: Two new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases were also announced in Florida on Saturday — the Broward County residents, a 75-year-old man and a 65-year-old man, are in isolation after testing positive for the virus in a state lab, with additional CDC confirmation pending.

