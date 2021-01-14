Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

SoCal on the brink

A COVID-19 ICU at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in the Willowbrook neighborhood of Los Angeles. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Southern California's COVID outbreak is in a terrible place, and hospitals haven't even been hit with a wave of potential infections from Christmas and New Year's.

The big picture: Hospitalizations have stabilized, but public health officials say that's just from infections linked to Thanksgiving, the L.A. Times reports.

  • More than 1/3 of the 10 million people in Los Angeles County are believed to have been infected with COVID.
  • Authorities are urging essential workers and people who run errands to wear masks when they're at home.
  • Officials hope the return of stay-at-home orders late last year will stem the tide.

Many mortuaries have had to turn away grieving families because they're at capacity, the owner of Los Angeles Funeral Service told ABC News.

  • The L.A. County coroner has been holding some bodies to free up mortuary capacity. Orange County brought in refrigerated trucks.

Between the lines: The advice of "stay home" doesn't work for essential workers and people who can't work from their couches.

  • "Los Angeles has small family housing with lots of people in them. It’s hard to be a gardener working from home," epidemiologist George Rutherford told NBC News.

The bottom line: Even a good-case scenario for Christmas and New Year's infections would leave hospitals in dire straits for the next month, said Christina Ghaly, the L.A. County director of health services.

Go deeper: America is tuning out coronavirus at its peak destruction

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
11 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus deaths reach 4,000 per day as hospitals remain in crisis mode

Data: The COVID Tracking ProjectHarvard Global Health Institute; Cartogram: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Hospitals around the country remain filled beyond capacity, threatening the quality of care provided both to coronavirus patients and people suffering other medical emergencies.

Why it matters: We're beginning to see more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths a day, and heart attacks and car accidents are still happening, whether or not the local hospital has any room left.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

America is tuning out the coronavirus at the peak of its destruction

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. is now averaging nearly 250,000 new coronavirus cases per day — a crisis of staggering proportions, even though many Americans have tuned it out.

The big picture: It's not even sufficient to say the pandemic is “still going on,” as if it’s a fire that hasn’t finished burning out. The pandemic is raging. Its deadliest and most dangerous days are happening right now. And it keeps getting worse.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
17 hours ago - Health

WHO team arrives in China to investigate pandemic origins

Health workers at a cordoned-off section of the international airport in Wuhan, China, as the World Health Organization team arrives on Thursday. Photo: Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images

A World Health Organization team of researchers arrived in Wuhan, China, Thursday ahead of their investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Driving the news: Dominic Dwyer, a Sydney virologist based who's among the scientists on the visit, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation they don't expect to find a "patient zero." "But we may have a much better indication of whether the virus truly started in Wuhan," he said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow