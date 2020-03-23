1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham: "There is no functioning economy unless we control" coronavirus

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tweeted Monday that he is basing his decisions for coronavirus policy on information from "health care professionals like Dr. Fauci and others, not political punditry."

Why it matters: In an apparent public rebuke, Graham added a link to a Washington Post article about the Trump administration's signals that it might move to loosen restrictions on businesses at the end of the White House's 15-day social distancing period as an economic salve, as reported by Axios' Jonathan Swan. "There is no functioning economy unless we control the virus," he said.

What he's saying: "Try running an economy with major hospitals overflowing, doctors and nurses forced to stop treating some because they can’t help all, and every moment of gut-wrenching medical chaos being played out in our living rooms, on TV, on social media, and shown all around the world," Graham tweeted.

The other side: Trump tweeted late Sunday: ""WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!"

  • Larry Kudlow, Trump's top economic adviser, said on Fox News Monday: "We can't shut down the economy. The economic cost to individuals is just too great. ... The president is right. The cure can't be worse than the disease. And we're going to have to make some difficult trade-offs. Let's give it another week."

Go deeper ... Surgeon general on coronavirus: "This week, it's gonna get bad"

Go deeper

Jonathan Swan

Trump signals an economic pivot on coronavirus shutdowns

Sunday's White House briefing. Photo: Eric Bardat/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump and some of his senior officials are losing patience with the doctors’ orders.

The state of play: Amid dire predictions for jobs and the economy, the White House is beginning to send signals to business that there's light at the end of the tunnel — that the squeeze from nationwide social distancing won't be endless.

Go deeperArrow8 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Alayna Treene

White House urges public to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people

The White House's coronavirus task force announced tougher guidelines on Monday to help slow the spread of the disease, including limiting social gatherings of more than 10 people.

Why it matters: The tougher guidelines, which will be in place for at least a 15-day period, come as the number of reported cases in the U.S. has surpassed 4,000. President Trump said the changes to everyday life as a result of the crisis could be the "new normal" in the U.S. until July or August.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 16, 2020 - Health
Jacob Knutson

Fauci on coronavirus: "We'll be thankful that we're overreacting"

"For a while, life is not going to be how it used to be in the United States," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday. "We have to just accept that if we want to do what's best for the American public."

Why it matters: Fauci pulled a "full Ginsburg" — appearing on all five major Sunday morning talk shows — in an effort to ensure that Americans understand the ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic if the public does not practice social distancing.

Go deeperArrowMar 15, 2020 - Health