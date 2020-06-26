26 mins ago - Health

Analysis shows coronavirus cases skyrocketing in Latino communities

People line up to receive food and goods distributed by volunteers in Chelsea, Massachusetts on April 14, 2020. Chelsea has the second-highest Latino population in the state. Photo: Joseph Prezioso / AFP

The coronavirus is spreading at more than double the rate of the rest of the U.S. in counties that are at least a quarter Hispanic, a New York Times analysis out Friday indicates.

Why it matters: Many Latinos continued working as states shuttered businesses, keeping the economy running "at the cutting tables of food-processing plants, as farm hands, as hospital orderlies, food preparers, supermarket workers and in many other jobs deemed essential," The Times writes.

By the numbers: Counties across U.S. whose population is at least a quarter Latino have seen a 32% spike in new cases over the last two weeks, compared to a 15% increase for all other counties.

  • The analysis substantiates the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's tally indicating Latinos are disproportionately affected by the virus, making up 34% of cases nationwide, despite being 18% of the population.

Worth noting: There is no evidence that any ethnic or racial group is biologically more susceptible to the virus.

Zoom in: While the analysis showed strong disparities in infections in populous states like Texas and California, there were also differences in other parts of the country, the Times notes.

  • In North Carolina, Latinos make up 10% of the population, but 46% of infections.
  • In Wisconsin, Latinos constitute 7% of the population, but 33% of cases.
  • Yakima County, Washington, which had the state's worst outbreak, is about half Latino.
  • Santa Cruz County, Arizona, the center of the state's worst outbreak, is 84% Latino.

25 mins ago - Podcasts

Red Sox CEO on bringing back baseball

Baseball players and owners struck a deal earlier this week to begin a shortened season, but there's still no guarantee that games will be played.

Axios Re:Cap, our new afternoon podcast, digs in with Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy. We also talk to the CEO of grocery giant Albertsons, which went public on Friday, and we share one surprising thing about the big Amazon announcement. All in 10 minutes.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 9,682,414 — Total deaths: 491,113 — Total recoveries — 4,880,113Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m ET: 2,446,706 — Total deaths: 124,749 — Total recoveries: 663,562 — Total tested: 29,207,820Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says all states remain "vulnerable" if outbreaks persist, and "A risk for you is not just isolated to you."
  4. States: Texas Gov. Abbott orders all bars to close due to coronavirus surge — Florida reports massive single-day increase of 9,000 coronavirus cases.
  5. 🏀Sports: 16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus.
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Last KKK bomber convicted of 1963 Birmingham church attack dies

The 16th Street Baptist Church, site of the September 15, 1963, bombing in Birmingham, Ala., in July 2018. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The last surviving Ku Klux Klansmen who bombed a predominately Black church in Birmingham, Ala., in 1963, killing four girls, died from natural causes while serving a life sentence, Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Friday.

Why it matters, per AP: The bombing exposed "the depths of hatred by white supremacists as Birmingham integrated its public schools" and served as a tipping point in the Civil Rights Movement.

