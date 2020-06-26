Analysis shows coronavirus cases skyrocketing in Latino communities

The coronavirus is spreading at more than double the rate of the rest of the U.S. in counties that are at least a quarter Hispanic, a New York Times analysis out Friday indicates.

Why it matters: Many Latinos continued working as states shuttered businesses, keeping the economy running "at the cutting tables of food-processing plants, as farm hands, as hospital orderlies, food preparers, supermarket workers and in many other jobs deemed essential," The Times writes.

By the numbers: Counties across U.S. whose population is at least a quarter Latino have seen a 32% spike in new cases over the last two weeks, compared to a 15% increase for all other counties.

The analysis substantiates the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's tally indicating Latinos are disproportionately affected by the virus, making up 34% of cases nationwide, despite being 18% of the population.

Worth noting: There is no evidence that any ethnic or racial group is biologically more susceptible to the virus.

Zoom in: While the analysis showed strong disparities in infections in populous states like Texas and California, there were also differences in other parts of the country, the Times notes.

In North Carolina, Latinos make up 10% of the population, but 46% of infections.

In Wisconsin, Latinos constitute 7% of the population, but 33% of cases.

Yakima County, Washington, which had the state's worst outbreak, is about half Latino.

Santa Cruz County, Arizona, the center of the state's worst outbreak, is 84% Latino.

