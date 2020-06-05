2 hours ago - Health

Jailing practices contribute to coronavirus spread

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Photo: Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Illinois zip codes with higher rates of arrests and inmates who have been released from jail also had higher coronavirus case rates, according to a new study published in Health Affairs.

Why it matters: Although many communities have sped up the release of low-risk offenders as a coronavirus mitigation tactic, that doesn't cover arrest or pre-trial detention practices.

The big picture: We don't yet know how easily the coronavirus will spread through the massive crowds of people protesting racism and police brutality. But we do know that it has spread very easily so far through prisons — and that more than ten thousand of these protesters have been arrested, per AP.

By the numbers: Jail cycling has accounted for 55% of the varying rates of coronavirus infection across Chicago zip codes and for 37% of the variance across Illinois, the study found.

  • Cycling through Cook County Jail was associated with 15.7% of all documented coronavirus cases in the state as of April 19.
  • "Jail cycling far exceeds race, poverty, public transit utilization, and population density as a predictor of variance," the authors write.

The bottom line: "It is possible that, as arrested individuals are exposed to high-risk spaces for infection in jails and then later released to their communities, the criminal justice system is turning them into potential disease vectors for their families, neighbors, and, ultimately, the general public," the authors add.

Go deeper: Coronavirus behind bars

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 18 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East all recorded spikes in coronavirus infections Thursday as cases spread to new hot spots worldwide.

By the numbers: More than 6.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and over 2.8 million have recovered from the virus. Over 387,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.8 million.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The Department of Health and Human Services moved on Thursday to require that an individual's race, ethnicity, age and sex be submitted to the agency with novel coronavirus test results.

Why it matters: Some cities and states have reported the virus is killing black people at disproportionately high rates. There are gaps in the national picture of how many people of color are affected, since the data has not been a requirement for states to collect or disclose.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
17 hours ago - Health

Medical journal retracts study that fueled hydroxychloroquine concerns

Photo: George Frey/AFP via Getty Images

The Lancet medical journal retracted a study on Thursday that found that coronavirus patients who took hydroxychloroquine had a higher mortality rate and increased heart problem than those who did nothing, stating that the authors were "unable to complete an independent audit of the data underpinning their analysis."

Why it matters: The results of the study, which claimed to have analyzed data from nearly 96,000 patients on six continents, led several governments to ban the use of the anti-malarial drug for coronavirus patients due to safety concerns.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow