Coronavirus patients are most infectious early on

Caitlin Owens

Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images

Coronavirus patients are most likely to infect other people in the early stages of the disease, even before they start showing symptoms, according to a new study in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Why it matters: This can help inform public health officials' efforts to trace and isolate a confirmed patients' known contacts.

  • It also means that stopping the spread of the virus will be challenging, as people are most contagious before they may even know they have the virus.

Details: The study, which focused on confirmed coronavirus patients in Taiwan and their contacts, found that the novel coronavirus has a relatively short infectious period.

  • The risk of transmission is highest around the time a patient becomes symptomatic, and decreases with time.
  • "Because the onset of overt clinical symptoms, such as fever, dyspnea, and signs of pneumonia, usually occurred 5 to 7 days after initial symptom onset, the infection might well have been transmitted at or before the time of detection," the authors write.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Italy on Sunday announced its lowest daily death toll since March 10, when the government extended lockdown restrictions from northern Italy to the entire country.

By the numbers: Coronavirus has infected over 3.4 million people and killed over 245,000 worldwide as of Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 213,000).

Jacob Knutson

Gilead CEO says remdesivir has been donated to treat "most urgent" patients

Gilead Sciences CEO Daniel O'Day said on CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the company has donated its entire supply of the antiviral medication remdesivir to the federal government, which will determine which U.S. cities will receive the drug based on "urgent" need.

Why it matters: The FDA last week granted emergency use of remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients, but it has not granted official regulatory approval. Preliminary data indicates that the drug can help patients recover from the coronavirus more quickly than no treatment, but it does not significantly reduce death.

Fadel Allassan

Medical students graduate early to join coronavirus front lines

Touro University Nevada medical students and physician assistants don personal protective equipment to conduct medical screenings in Las Vegas. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Medical schools around the country are fast-tracking soon-to-be graduates so they can join the fight against the coronavirus. 

Why it matters: The move comes amid increasing demand for health care workers as coronavirus hospitalizations peak in various states, and they themselves fall ill. An estimated 10–20% of all U.S. coronavirus cases are health care workers.

