1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Federal judge orders ICE to release 10 at-risk immigrants from detention

Ursula Perano

Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release 10 detained immigrants who are at risk of contracting the novel coronavirus while in confinement.

Why it matters: Immigration advocates have been pushing for the release of at-risk individuals in ICE custody. Many detention centers offer little room for social distancing and therefore serve as potential hubs for COVID-19's spread.

  • The judge wrote in the order: "This virus spares no demographic or race and is ruthless in its assault. The precautions being adopted to stop it should apply equally, if not more so, to the most vulnerable among us."
  • "Petitioners have shown that adequate measures are not in place and cannot be taken to protect them from COVID-19 in the detention facilities, and that catastrophic results may ensue, both to Petitioners and to the communities surrounding the Facilities," the order adds.

Read the order here:

Ursula Perano

Ursula Perano

Stef W. Kight

