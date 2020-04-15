1 hour ago - Health

Hospitals to share ventilators while production scales up

Joann Muller

President Trump. Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor

The Trump administration and 20 major health care systems launched a new ventilator loan program that will allow hospitals to ship unused machines to areas where they are needed most to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The "dynamic ventilator reserve" program will help hospitals deal with a shortage of the life-saving machines while private industry scrambles to crank up production.

Driving the news: The ventilator loan program announced at Tuesday's White House coronavirus briefing is something that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had been pushing for weeks as conditions worsened in New York City.

  • Cuomo said New York needed 40,000 ventilators to meet surge demand, and begged other states to send their unused machines, saying he would personally drive them back when the state's peak had passed.

The big picture: Trump has enlisted automakers and other companies to increase ventilator production to replenish U.S. stockpiles.

  • The U.S. will manufacture 150,000 to 200,000 ventilators by the end of the year — "far more than we'll ever need" — up from 30,000 last year, the president said.
  • Currently, there are about 10,000 ventilators in the Strategic National Stockpile, "ready to move, should we need them," he said.

Go deeper

Joann Muller

GM begins ventilator production to replenish U.S. stockpile

GM CEO Mary Barra and Ventec Life Systems CEO Chris Kiple talk with employees at an Indiana electronics plant that has shifted to producing ventilators for the federal government.

General Motors on Tuesday began mass production of critical care ventilators that will be delivered to the federal government to replenish depleted U.S. stockpiles in the fight against the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The automaker has a $489.4 million contract to produce 30,000 ventilators by August under the Defense Production Act, which President Trump invoked on March 27 in an effort to meet exploding demand for the life-saving devices.

Go deeperArrow7 hours ago - Economy & Business
Axios

World coronavirus updates: Women health workers among most affected

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Women have been disproportionality affected by the novel coronavirus since they account for up to 70% of health and social workers in 104 countries, the World Health Organization wrote in its latest strategy update. Health care workers are at an especially high risk of catching the virus, due to exposure to patients.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 1.97 million people and killed over 125,900 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 474,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 46 mins ago - Health
Ursula Perano

10 times Trump and his administration were warned about coronavirus

Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump's tone on the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically shifted in the last month as the illness has swept across the U.S., which has now reported more confirmed cases than any country in the world.

Why it matters: Reporting from Axios, the New York Times, Washington Post, AP and other media outlets has revealed that Trump and his administration were repeatedly warned about the threat that the virus could pose to American lives and the economy. Earlier action could have curbed the spread.

Go deeperArrowApr 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy