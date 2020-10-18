21 mins ago - Health

CDC: Hispanic Americans only racial group to see increased COVID deaths over the summer

CDC director Robert Redfield. Photo: Alex Edelman/pool/AFP via Getty Images

The number of Hispanic Americans who died from the coronavirus increased from May to August, while all other racial groups saw a decline in fatalities, the CDC said in an analysis released Friday.

The big picture: Since the beginning of the pandemic, it's been clear that the coronavirus has had an outsized impact on Black and Latino communities — due to a myriad of long-standing inequalities in the health care system, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

Flashback: African Americans, Native Americans and Hispanics are also more likely to be endangered by the coronavirus due to the effects of economic inequality, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said in April.

  • "We do not think people of color are biologically or genetically predisposed to get COVID-19," Adams emphasized.
  • "But they are socially predisposed to coronavirus exposure and to have a higher incidence of the very diseases that put you at risk for severe complications of coronavirus."
  • Those diseases include heart disease, stroke, cancer, asthma, influenza, pneumonia, diabetes and AIDS.

What they found: From May to August, white Americans dying from the coronavirus decreased to 51.5%, and fatalities among Black Americans fell from 20.3% to 17.4% — while deaths among Hispanic Americans rose to 26.4% from 16.3%.

  • "Hispanics were the only racial and ethnic group among whom the overall percentage of deaths increased," the CDC writes.

The big picture: The highest percentage of coronavirus deaths from May to August took place in the South, per the CDC — followed by the Northeast, the West and the Midwest. Southern states tend to have more at-risk populations and weak health care systems.

Methodology: The CDC analyzed coronavirus-associated deaths reported to the National Vital Statistics System from May 1 to Aug. 31.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: Herd immunity claims by top Trump adviser are "pseudoscience," infectious-disease expert saysPelosi sets 48-hour deadline for White House on stimulus talks.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. States: New York deploys "micro-cluster strategy" to target coronavirus "block by block"
  5. Business: The industries that won't recover without a vaccine — Struggling retailers hope for a Christmas miracle.
  6. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter removes tweet from Trump's COVID adviser claiming masks do not work

Scott Atlas. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter took down a tweet from one of President Trump's most visible coronavirus task force members, Scott Atlas, that claimed widespread use of face masks does not help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Why it matters: Atlas — who is a radiologist, not an epidemiologist — has become one of the president's favorite coronavirus advisers, despite his controversial views.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
5 hours ago - Health

Jake Tapper says White House refused invitations to have COVID-19 experts appear on his show

CNN anchor Jake Tapper said on Sunday the White House declined invitations to have anyone from its coronavirus task force on his show, "State of the Union," including Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx and CDC director Robert Redfield.

Why it matters: Coronavirus infections jumped by almost 17% in a week, and the number of new cases increased in 38 states and Washington, D.C., as of Thursday. On Friday, the U.S. reported 70,000 new cases for the first time since July.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow