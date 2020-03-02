2 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus raises health care affordability concerns in the U.S.

Caitlin Owens

A health care worker prepares to transport a patient into an ambulance in Kirkland, Washington, on Feb. 29. Photo: David Ryder/Getty Images

The threat of the coronavirus is already exposing the holes in the U.S. health care system, particularly for low-income people and those without health insurance.

Why it matters: If affordability concerns keep people from receiving the care they need, or from staying home in order to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus, we've got an even bigger problem.

Driving the news: The coronavirus could be particularly burdensome among gig economy workers, both because they often don't have health insurance through their work and because the nature of their jobs increases their risk of exposure, the Washington Post reports. They also often can't afford to stay home.

The coronavirus is already colliding with the issue of surprise medical bills.

  • The NYT's Sarah Kliff reported this weekend on one Pennsylvania family that was put under quarantine after returning from Wuhan, China. After testing negative for the virus, they received medical bills totaling nearly $4,000.

The bottom line: The coronavirus is likely to test not only our public health preparedness, but the degree to which affordability concerns are a threat to our response.

Axios

Coronavirus updates: Global death toll tops 3,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

The global death toll from the new coronavirus surged past 3,000 on Sunday night, as officials confirmed the virus had killed a second person in the U.S.

The big picture: COVID-19 has infected almost 90,000 people in almost 70 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China. But the virus is continuing to spread, with the Czech Republic, Indonesia, the Dominican Republic and Armenia reporting their first cases Tuesday. Case numbers were surging in countries including South Korea (more than 4,200), Italy (almost 1,700) and Iran (nearly 1,000).

Updated 6 hours ago - Health
Jacob Knutson

Pentagon preparing coronavirus quarantine housing for up to 1,000 people

Mark Esper. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday approved a request to prepare 14-day quarantine housing for up to 1,000 people returning to the U.S. from overseas travel, amid concerns about the spread of the strain of coronavirus first detected in Wuhan, China, CNN reports.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the eighth case of coronavirus in the U.S. on Saturday. The U.S. declared the virus a public health emergency on Friday.

Feb 2, 2020 - Health
Caitlin Owens

Democratic health care debate topics finally expand past Medicare for All

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democrats finally debated health care subjects other than Medicare for All on Tuesday night.

Why it matters: We have a much wider range of health care problems than political debates usually suggest. Discussing rural Americans' lack of access to health care may not be as exciting as debating whether to do away with private insurance, but it's a subject that many voters struggle with every day.

Feb 26, 2020 - Health