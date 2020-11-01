Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Police break up two New York Halloween parties that drew nearly 1,000 people

Revelers in the East Village on Oct. 31. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images

New York City authorities broke up two warehouse Halloween parties over the weekend and charged 28 people over the events — including for violating health codes, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Although New York coronavirus cases are still vastly below their summer and spring levels, infections are rising across the country. Earlier in October, the state reported the most coronavirus cases since May.

Details: One party in Brooklyn saw nearly 400 celebrators, the Times reports, while another in the Bronx saw over 550 people. Few wore masks or social distanced, Sheriff Joseph Fucito told the Times.

Orion Rummler
Updated 3 hours ago - Health

18 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

18 states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project (CTP) and state health departments. Nine states surpassed records from the previous week.

Why it matters: Hospitalizations are climbing in nearly all of these states. Nationwide case growth is outpacing testing. As Election Day approaches, the number of states breaking COVID infection records each week has returned to levels seen this summer.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: White House accuses Fauci of playing politics with coronavirus comments ahead of electionTrump COVID adviser Scott Atlas apologizes for appearing on Russian state television.
  2. Health: 18 states set single-day coronavirus case records last weekThanksgiving will be COVID "inflection point," former FDA commissioner says.
  3. World: Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown in England — Restrictions grow across Europe.
  4. Technology: Fully at-home rapid COVID test to move forward.
Axios
18 hours ago - Health

WH accuses Fauci of playing politics over bleak coronavirus assessment

President Trump and NIAID director Anthony Fauci during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in April. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

NIAID director Anthony Fauci praised the Biden campaign's coronavirus stance, criticized White House adviser Scott Atlas and offered a bleak assessment of the U.S. pandemic response in an interview with the Washington Post, published Saturday.

Why it matters: Fauci's comments are perhaps his most frank yet and come as COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S. The White House called Fauci's remarks three days out from the election "unacceptable." Atlas publicly responded to his fellow coronavirus task force member in a tweet late Saturday.

