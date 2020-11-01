Police break up two New York Halloween parties that drew nearly 1,000 people

New York City authorities broke up two warehouse Halloween parties over the weekend and charged 28 people over the events — including for violating health codes, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Although New York coronavirus cases are still vastly below their summer and spring levels, infections are rising across the country. Earlier in October, the state reported the most coronavirus cases since May.

Details: One party in Brooklyn saw nearly 400 celebrators, the Times reports, while another in the Bronx saw over 550 people. Few wore masks or social distanced, Sheriff Joseph Fucito told the Times.