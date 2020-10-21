New York reports most coronavirus cases since May

New York reported over 2,000 positive coronavirus cases on Wednesday — the most infections seen in the state since May, per COVID Tracking Project (CTP) and health department data.

The big picture: Hospitalizations have been creeping back up in New York, alongside 38 other states. New York is currently seeing more than 900 hospitalizations a day, the CTP reports.

What they're saying: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced the state would deploy a "micro-cluster strategy" to target the coronavirus "block-by-block" instead of at the statewide or regional levels.