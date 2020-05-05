4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trust in business falls behind government

Reproduced from Edelman Trust Barometer. Note: Margin of error ±2.8%. Chart: Axios Visuals

Trust in government has now surpassed trust in business in countries around the world, according to new "Trust Barometer" data from Edelman, a global public relations firm.

Why it matters: That confidence has been plummeting for the past several years, but the coronavirus has changed that dynamic, as people fear that businesses don't have the authority or tools needed to properly tackle a pandemic.

Details: In 12 of the markets surveyed globally, trust in government has risen in eight countries since this time last year, according to the study.

  • China, India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Canada all report increases in trust, while South Korea, Germany, the U.S. and the U.K. — all countries that have been severely impacted by the virus — have remained neutral, but haven't fallen.
  • Only people in France and Japan report having less trust in their government today than they did one year ago.
  • In many of the countries where trust in the national government lags — like the U.S., Japan and France — trust in local government is still strong.

In the U.S., the renewed trust in government overall is mostly bipartisan, but Republicans tend to trust the national government much more heavily than Democrats. Democrats, on the other hand, report having more trust in local government institutions.

The big picture: The crisis has reordered which types of institutions are considered trustworthy globally.

  • In January, most people surveyed around the world said NGOs were the most trusted institution, followed by business, then government, then media. Today, government is the most trusted, followed by NGOs, then business, then media.
  • According to the survey, government leaders are now more trusted than CEOs — a huge transition from the beginning of the year, when globally, people looked to CEOs to address issues like climate change and human rights.

What to watch: Data from Edelman suggests that business leaders can remain trustworthy if they focus on communicating routinely to their employees and customers about measures they are taking to prioritize health and safety over business outcomes.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Coronavirus crisis expected to drag neighborhoods deeper into poverty

A mother and son walk through a neighborhood in Stockton, Calif. Photo by Nick Otto/AFP via Getty Images

The number of high-poverty neighborhoods in the U.S. has increased at an alarming rate over the past 38 years, according to a new report out Tuesday from the Economic Innovation Group.

Why it matters: The analysis found that more and more neighborhoods that fall into poverty end up staying there. Stagnant wage growth in these places has made it very difficult for them to improve their fortunes even in good times — and that was before the severe economic crisis brought on by coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Economy & Business

USWNT vows to challenge legal setback in equal pay fight

Photo: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The USWNT's claim that they had long been underpaid was rejected by a federal judge on Friday, after the players accused the U.S. Soccer Federation of "institutionalized gender discrimination" last year.

Driving the news: In a written decision, Judge R. Gary Klausner said the women hadn't provided enough evidence of pay discrimination to take the issue to the scheduled June 16 trial.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Sports

Doug Sosnik sees "the coronavirus election" tilting against Trump

America was going through the final stages of a political realignment even before the virus hit. Now, our biggest national crisis since World War II has set off a tectonic shift, transforming the country in ways we couldn't have imagined.

That's the big idea of a new political frame by Doug Sosnik, a former White House political director for President Clinton whose periodic "big thinks" are eagerly awaited by political insiders and activists alike.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow3 hours ago - Politics & Policy