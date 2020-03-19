Entire Georgia Senate told to self-quarantine over senator's coronavirus case

All Georgia state Senate members and employees have been "asked to self-quarantine" for 14 days after a senator tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the legislature confirmed in a statement late Wednesday.

Details: Sen. Brandon Beach said he was tested Saturday after seeking medical attention for a cough and mild fever, per AJC.com. He turned up to vote Monday after feeling better and his COVID-19 result came back Wednesday. Fellow Republican state Sen. Scot Turner expressed his anger at the situation in a Facebook post.

