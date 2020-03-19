26 mins ago - Health

Entire Georgia Senate told to self-quarantine over senator's coronavirus case

Rebecca Falconer

State Sen. Brandon Beach. Photo: Georgia state Senate.

All Georgia state Senate members and employees have been "asked to self-quarantine" for 14 days after a senator tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the legislature confirmed in a statement late Wednesday.

Details: Sen. Brandon Beach said he was tested Saturday after seeking medical attention for a cough and mild fever, per AJC.com. He turned up to vote Monday after feeling better and his COVID-19 result came back Wednesday. Fellow Republican state Sen. Scot Turner expressed his anger at the situation in a Facebook post.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

Sen. Maria Cantwell staffer tests positive for the coronavirus

Sen. Maria Cantwell at the U.S. Capitol in January. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A staffer in the Washington, D.C., office of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) is in insolation after displaying symptoms of the novel coronavirus for which they subsequently tested positive, a statement released Wednesday night confirms. The office is now serving constituents remotely.

Why it matters: This is the first known case of a congressional staffer becoming infected with the virus. "The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has had no known contact with the senator or other members of Congress," the statement notes. "The senator is requesting that testing be done on any other staffers who have been in contact with the individual and show symptoms."

Go deeper: Lawmakers self-quarantine after contact with confirmed coronavirus cases

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the case.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 12, 2020 - Health
Rebecca Falconer

Lawmakers self-quarantine after contact with confirmed coronavirus cases

Rep. Mark Meadows speaks to members of the media at the Capitol in January. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said on Tuesday that he will self-quarantine following "a positive test for COVID-19 by a friend in Washington, D.C., with whom he recently interacted," per a statement.

Details: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) andRep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) also self-quarantined after coming into contact with someone at CPAC 2020 who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Calif.) said she will self-quarantine after coming in contact with a confirmed case in D.C.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 10, 2020 - Health
Orion Rummler

Trump says he was tested for coronavirus

Trump declares a national emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 13. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

President Trump told reporters on Saturday that he took a test for COVID-19 on Friday night and the test is currently pending in a lab.

Why it matters: The president was exposed to multiple people who have tested positive for the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy