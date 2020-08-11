Georgia governor: It's up to schools to enforce wearing masks

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday said the responsibility should be on schools to enforce a mandate on face coverings, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.

Why it matters: Georgia is reporting the fifth-most coronavirus cases in the country, per Johns Hopkins, and the risk of spread in the state is high.

What he's saying: "We’ve given the responsibility to the schools, to the local superintendents,” Kemp told reporters on Monday. "Like most things in education, I'm a firm believer that the local governments know their schools better than the state government does."

Kemp said he believed that schools reopening in the state "quite honestly this week went real well," aside from a handful of students and staff testing positive at North Paulding High School in the wake of a viral photo that showed a hallway packed with maskless students.

Zoom in: In the Cherokee County school district, over 400 K-12 students have been told to self-isolate for two weeks since Friday, after potentially coming into contact with students who tested positive.

In Gwinnett County, Georgia's largest school district, 260 employees have been similarly told to quarantine after testing positive or being exposed to someone else, the Washington Post reports.

