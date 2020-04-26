1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Americans seek comfort from garden to kitchen during coronavirus pandemic

Jacob Knutson

A woman picks up flowers from a garden center in Long Beach, California. Photo: Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images

The coronavirus outbreak has driven a surge in cooking, baking and gardening across the United States, as most Americans are mandated to remain at home except to get essentials.

The big picture: The renewed interest in food and cooking during the pandemic may extend beyond the need to eat. Daily creative projects can help reduce stress and promote well-being, according to a study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology.

  • Roughly 90% of Americans are concerned about the coronavirus, and about half the U.S. population is worried about their jobs and ability to pay bills because of the ensuing economic damage, according to a Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.
  • 37% of Americans surveyed said their emotional health had declined as of mid-April.

The state of play: Baking yeast sales surged by 647% for the week ending March 21, according to market research firm Nielsen, the Wall Street Journal reports.

  • King Arthur Flour’s website had sold out of yeast and a number of flours by the end of March, but planned to restock within days, the company said. And March was the company's busiest social messaging month, it told the Washington Post. The company received 22,000 messages in the first three months of 2020, more than double the messages it had received in all of 2019.
  • Seed companies have also reported significant sales spikes as consumers turn to gardening, according to Politico.

Flashback: The number of households that grew their own food blossomed from 36 million to 42 million between 2008 and 2013, largely because of economic uncertainty triggered by the Great Recession, according to a National Gardening Association report.

Go deeper: Virus vices take a toll on Americans

Go deeper

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 2,956,073 — Total deaths: 205,724 — Total recoveries — 861,518Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 957,016 — Total deaths: 54,435 — Total recoveries — 106,366 — Total tested: 5,184,635Map.
  3. Public health: CDC updates symptoms list — U.S. testing numbers should soon double — WHO warns against coronavirus "immunity passports" — Gates Foundation will focus "total attention" on pandemic.
  4. Business: Last coronavirus stimulus checks might not arrive until SeptemberSmall businesses sue insurers.
  5. States: Cuomo says New York's "phase one" reopening could begin May 15 — Michigan governor says it's "outrageous" for McConnell to suggest states declare bankruptcy.
  6. World: Italy reports lowest daily death toll since March 12 — Children in Spain play outside for first time in six weeks— Boris Johnson returning to work.
  7. Trump: Birx defends president's disinfectant comments as a "dialogue" between him and scientists.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Italy reports lowest single-day coronavirus death toll since March 12

Residents of Rome's Garbatella's district celebrate Italy’s annual Liberation Day on April 25, 2020. Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Italy reported 260 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus on Sunday, marking the country's lowest confirmed single-day death toll since the week of March 12, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined plans on Sunday to cautiously reopen parts of Italy, with manufacturing and construction set to start back on May 4, followed by shops on May 14. Bars, restaurants, cafes and other non-essential businesses will not open until at least June 1, and broad social distancing measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

Go deeperArrow2 hours ago - Health
Ursula Perano

Cuomo says New York's "phase one" reopening could begin May 15

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Sunday that certain "low-risk" construction and manufacturing activities could begin in some regions when the state's stay-at-home order expires on May 15 as part of a "phase one" reopening.

The state of play: Cuomo said that phase one will only apply to regions that see total hospitalizations from the coronavirus decline for 14 days, which will likely be concentrated in upstate New York. He also noted that not all construction and manufacturing are the same and that businesses will be asked to develop safe procedures.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow4 hours ago - Politics & Policy