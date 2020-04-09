There's an upsurge in demand for food banks across the U.S. because of the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: Feeding America, the largest network of food banks in the U.S., projects a $1.4 billion shortfall over the next six months. "School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and stay-at-home orders will disproportionately impact people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity, an increase of 46%," the nonprofit said in a statement.

Long lines of cars of people waiting for food bank assistance have been seen in places like by this Feeding South Florida food bank in Sunrise. Easter Eggs are being given out along with groceries this week at the venue. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Volunteers from City harvest distribute food in Harlem, New York City. Demand for food pantries in the city has doubled, per WABC-TV. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

The national guard has been deployed to assist food banks in Washington State and Louisiana, and in cities across the U.S., in cluding in Columbus, where a member of the Ohio National Guard helps out at the Mid Ohio Foodbank in Columbus. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Second Harvest volunteers work a pop-up food distribution line at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, one of several initiatives created in response to the financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, per the Los Angeles Times. Photo: Mindy Schauer/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Volunteers prepare to pack boxes of food to be distributed to those in need at the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, DC., which has reported a drop in donations and helpers. Photo: Alex Edelman/AFP via Getty Images