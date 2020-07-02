15 mins ago - Health

Florida's most-infected county issues curfew "until further notice"

Catherimarty Burgos, a member of the Miami-Dade County, Florida, "surge teams," distributes bags with masks, sanitizers, and gloves. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

The Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Thursday issued a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew "until further notice," as the state recorded its highest single-day novel coronavirus spike yet.

Why it matters: Miami-Dade County is Florida's biggest coronavirus hotspot.

Details: Mayor Gimenez also ordered entertainment venues including casinos, theaters and arcades to close by July 3, while making an exception for casinos on tribal land.

Flashback: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday that the state would not reinstate restrictions or close businesses to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, leaving the decisions to local officials.

Jacob Knutson
9 hours ago - Health

Florida again breaks single-day record for new coronavirus cases

A health care worker administering a coronavirus test on June 27. Photo: Johnny Louis/Getty Images

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,109 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the state's highest single-day increase yet, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Why it matters: The massive surge in new cases comes just days after the state broke its previous record and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the government will not reinstate restrictions or again close businesses to prevent the virus' spread.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated Jun 28, 2020 - Health

Florida reports record single-day spike in coronavirus cases

Data: Covid Tracking Project and Florida Department of Health; Chart: Axios Visuals

Florida reported 9,585 new coronavirus cases on Saturday — surpassing the state's previous record of 8,942 infections in a single day, set last Friday, per the Washington Post.

By the numbers: Florida's total number of cases stands at over 130,000 as of Saturday night. The state confirmed nearly 9,000 the previous day.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jun 30, 2020 - Health

Florida is "not going back" on reopening, governor says

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center on June 8. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday that the state will not reinstate restrictions or close businesses to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: More than 50% of coronavirus infections in the U.S. are from states like Florida, Texas, California and Arizona, Axios' Marisa Fernandez reports.

