Florida's most-infected county issues curfew "until further notice"

The Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Florida, on Thursday issued a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew "until further notice," as the state recorded its highest single-day novel coronavirus spike yet.

Why it matters: Miami-Dade County is Florida's biggest coronavirus hotspot.

Details: Mayor Gimenez also ordered entertainment venues including casinos, theaters and arcades to close by July 3, while making an exception for casinos on tribal land.

Flashback: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters on Tuesday that the state would not reinstate restrictions or close businesses to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, leaving the decisions to local officials.

