Fauci on Moderna vaccine: "I'm cautiously optimistic"

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci said he's "cautiously optimistic" about a Moderna coronavirus vaccine that appeared to generate antibody responses to the virus in a small number of patients, at a CNN town hall on Thursday.

What he's saying: "Although the numbers were limited, it was quite good news because it reached and went over an important hurdle in the development of vaccines. That's the reason why I'm cautiously optimistic about it."

Catch up quick: Moderna released early data from its phase one trial with the vaccine on Monday. The vaccine did not appear to cause life-threatening side effects and was found to be "generally safe and well-tolerated" when used on eight healthy volunteers, Axios' Bob Herman reported earlier this week.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that OptiGene began trials for a 20-minute coronavirus test on Thursday, as the country wants to find out whether the test is effective on a large scale.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 329,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

The coronavirus is slowing health care spending

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic will likely reduce total U.S. health care spending — at least for a while.

The big picture: The pandemic is a health care crisis, but it's costing less than the other, routine care that's been postponed because of it.

CDC is conflating diagnostic and antibody tests for coronavirus

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday confirmed that it has been combining the results of diagnostic coronavirus tests and coronavirus antibody tests, The Atlantic reports.

Why it matters: Including antibody test results distorts data on the prevalence of the coronavirus and can overstate the ability to safely begin the reopening process.

