21 mins ago - Health

Where the U.S. has been hit hardest by the coronavirus

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Expand chart
Data: JAMA; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Keeping with the theme of death, a study published in JAMA on Monday found that there was a 20% increase over expected deaths in the U.S. between March 1 and Aug. 1.

Why it matters: Experts say that excess deaths are the best way to measure the true impact of the pandemic, as the number accounts for people who died of the virus itself without being counted and those who died of causes that could have been prevented in non-pandemic times.

  • Only 67% of the 225,530 excess deaths were attributed to the coronavirus.

Details: States have had widely varying experiences, with those hit hardest early on in the pandemic — New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts — seeing much higher excess death rates than the rest of the country.

  • These three states accounted for 30% of all excess deaths in the U.S., even though they had shorter outbreaks than states that saw surges over the summer.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Politics: White House physician says Trump has tested negative with COVID rapid test — Mark Meadows refuses to wear mask while talking to reporters in CapitolFauci says it would be "outrageous" if Trump campaign used him in another ad.
  2. Health: Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine study due to "unexplained illness" in patient — Scientists confirm first documented COVID-19 reinfection in the U.S. — Gallup: Only 50% of Americans now willing to get vaccine
  3. Economics: The huge return on investing in coronavirus tests.
  4. World: Vaccine initiative now covers almost entire world, but not U.S. or Russia —U.K. prime minister announces 3-tier lockdown system for England.
  5. Sports: The NFL faces a scheduling puzzle after Broncos-Patriots postponement.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Oct 12, 2020 - World

U.K. PM Boris Johnson to announce 3-tier coronavirus lockdown system

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

The U.K.'s hospitality industry has begun a legal challenge to prevent new local coronavirus lockdown rules for England being announced Monday from taking effect, per Reuters.

Driving the news: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson chaired a meeting Oct. 7 "to determine the final interventions." He is expected to announce a three-tier alert system to tackle areas where COVID-19 is surging, the BBC notes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci says it would be "outrageous" if Trump campaign used him in another ad

Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious diseases expert, told CNN on Monday that the Trump campaign should stop airing an ad that uses comments he made without his permission and out of context.

Why it matters: Fauci describes himself as apolitical and says he has never endorsed a political candidate in five decades of public service. He later told The Daily Beast there's "not a chance" that he would resign if the Trump campaign continued to feature him, but added, "By doing this against my will, they are in effect harassing me."

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow