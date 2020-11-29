AP: Landlords kicking out tenants despite CDC order halting evictions

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Angel Medrano, 8, and a friend at an RV park on Oct. 7 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Medrano family had narrowly avoided eviction earlier in the day. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images
Landlords are sidestepping the CDC's order to halt evictions by ousting tenants for minor violations instead of rent nonpayment, housing advocates tell the AP.
The big picture: Protections from the CDC's order — which applies to people who are unable to pay rent or are likely to become homeless if evicted — expire on Dec. 31, with no sign from Congress that an extension is coming.
- To get assistance under the CDC order, renters must also show that they tried to obtain all government aid currently available and that they are unable to make payments due to loss of income, a layoff or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses.
Between the lines: Landlords have been able to begin eviction proceedings in court during the CDC's moratorium, which means early January could bring a wave of evictions, Shamus Roller, executive director of the National Housing Law Project, told USA Today.
Details: Landlords have evicted tenants for minor violations on lease agreements including excessive trash or noise, or not extending their leases, per the AP.
- Dana Imus, a 41-year old mother living in Fremont, Nebraska, was given a notice to vacate after she fell behind on rent — before a judge ruled that she qualified for the CDC's protections.