AP: Landlords kicking out tenants despite CDC order halting evictions

Angel Medrano, 8, and a friend at an RV park on Oct. 7 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Medrano family had narrowly avoided eviction earlier in the day. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Landlords are sidestepping the CDC's order to halt evictions by ousting tenants for minor violations instead of rent nonpayment, housing advocates tell the AP.

The big picture: Protections from the CDC's order — which applies to people who are unable to pay rent or are likely to become homeless if evicted — expire on Dec. 31, with no sign from Congress that an extension is coming.

  • To get assistance under the CDC order, renters must also show that they tried to obtain all government aid currently available and that they are unable to make payments due to loss of income, a layoff or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Between the lines: Landlords have been able to begin eviction proceedings in court during the CDC's moratorium, which means early January could bring a wave of evictions, Shamus Roller, executive director of the National Housing Law Project, told USA Today.

Details: Landlords have evicted tenants for minor violations on lease agreements including excessive trash or noise, or not extending their leases, per the AP.

  • Dana Imus, a 41-year old mother living in Fremont, Nebraska, was given a notice to vacate after she fell behind on rent — before a judge ruled that she qualified for the CDC's protections.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
2 hours ago - World

Kushner to visit Saudi Arabia and Qatar seeking deal to end crisis

Kushner with senior Saudi officials in the Oval Office in 2018. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Jared Kushner will travel in the coming days to Saudi Arabia and Qatar in a last-ditch effort to resolve the dispute between the Gulf countries.

Why it matters: Fixing the rift between Saudi Arabia and Qatar would bring a sense of stability back to the Gulf and notch a last-minute achievement for Kushner and the Trump administration before Jan. 20.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Axios
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wisconsin recount reaffirms Biden's victory in the state

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The two recounts in Wisconsin requested by the Trump campaign were completed Sunday and confirmed that President-elect Joe Biden won the state, the Washington Post reports.

Driving the news: Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes. Recounts in the state's most populous and liberal areas — Dane and Milwaukee counties — netted him an additional 87 votes.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Congressional Hispanics want Lujan Grisham at HHS

Michelle Lujan Grisham arriving on Capitol Hill. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

Hispanic lawmakers are openly lobbying to have New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham be named Health and Human Services secretary, according to a letter obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: These members are now following the example some Black lawmakers have used for weeks: trying to convince Joe Biden his political interests will be served by rewarding certain demographic groups with Cabinet picks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)