EPA relaxes enforcement on pollution violations, citing coronavirus

Orion Rummler

The Phillips 66 Bayway oil refinery along the New Jersey Turnpike in December 2019. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency will not take action against power plants and other facilities that violate rules on air and water pollution or handling hazardous waste if those breaches are the result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the agency announced Thursday.

What's happening: The EPA is reacting to potential worker shortages and laboratories made inoperable by COVID-19, as more states issue stay-at-home orders and businesses close to promote social distancing — an effort to fight the spread of the virus.

  • But, the agency has "heightened expectations for public water systems," it said on Thursday, prioritizing timely updates on water safety to prevent avoidable illnesses.
  • The EPA's relaxed enforcement does not apply to "violations that are the result of an intentional disregard for the law," the EPA noted.

What they're saying: “At a time when Americans are rightly focused on protecting their health and safety during the COVID-19 crisis, it is unfathomable that the EPA has decided not to enforce public health laws, while continuing to weaken public health standards," Collin O'Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation, said on Thursday.

  • “It is not a nationwide waiver of environmental rules,” EPA spokesperson Andrea Woods told the New York Times. “For situations outside of routine monitoring and reporting, the agency has reserved its authorities and will take the pandemic into account on a case-by-case basis.”

The bottom line: "After this policy is no longer in effect, the EPA expects full compliance going forward," the agency said. If the policy is in place for less than three months, the agency "does not plan to ask facilities to 'catch-up' with missed monitoring or reporting."

Alayna TreeneJonathan Swan

DHS' cybersecurity agency to test remote capabilities amid coronavirus

Christopher C. Krebs, director of the Homeland Security Department's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will send many of its employees home tomorrow as part of a stress test of its telework system, so it will be ready in case the coronavirus makes more work-from-home arrangements necessary in the coming weeks, the agency tells Axios.

The big picture: The Office of Personnel Management recently urged federal agencies to "'immediately review' their telework policies, sign paperwork with employees laying out their duties, issue ­laptops and grant access to computer networks," according to the Washington Post.

Alayna Treene

White House directs federal agencies in D.C.-area to maximize remote work

Acting Director of Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The White House issued guidance Sunday night directing all government agencies to maximize their abilities to let employees in the National Capital Region work remotely as the novel coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

Why it matters: The guidance, issued by the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget Russel Vote, comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. tops 3,400, and Americans across the country prepare to spend months at home.

Ursula Perano

ICE pauses most immigration enforcement amid coronavirus outbreak

Photo: Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Wednesday that it will immediately "delay" the bulk of its deportation efforts amid the novel coronavirus pandemic and instead focus on undocumented persons who have committed criminal acts or who threaten public safety.

Why it matters: The announcement aims to curb the spread of COVID-19 and to encourage anyone who needs testing or treatment to pursue medical assistance.

