Pubs and restaurants in England to reopen as coronavirus lockdown eases

People walking past a social distancing sign in London. Photo: Mike Kemp/In PIctures via Getty Images

Pubs, restaurants and other businesses in England can resume business on July 4 after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that it would move to the third stage of its coronavirus reopening plan, per the BBC.

Why it matters: The U.K. government also reduced its two-meter social-distancing rule in England and will instead introduce a "one meter plus" rule as the lockdown eases.

  • Johnson, who contracted the virus in March, said people should try to remain two meters apart when possible.
  • The loosened restrictions will not yet apply to Scotland or Wales.

Between the lines: The government did away with the two-meter rule in part because the hospitality industry warned that keeping customers that distance apart would be impossible for many businesses, Politico reports.

What they're saying: Johnson said people are encouraged to use "mitigation" tactics, such as face coverings and not sitting face-to-face, when within two meters.

  • "Our principle is to trust the British public to use their common sense in the full knowledge of the risks, remembering the more we open up, the more vigilant we need to be," he said.

By the numbers: The U.K. has reported more than 306,oo0 cases and 42,731 deaths from coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

  • The country is reporting 1,000 new cases a day on average, well below the estimated 100,000 at its peak at the end of March.

Updated 9 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Top World Health Organization official Mike Ryan said Monday coronavirus cases are soaring "because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time and across the whole world."

The big picture: Ryan said the surge in Latin America, and Brazil in particular, was "worrying." "Some of that increase may be attributed to increased testing," he said. "But we do not believe that this is a testing phenomenon."

Updated 6 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Increases in new novel coronavirus cases were reported in 29 U.S. states and territories on Monday, but officials are pushing ahead with reopening local economies, the Washington Post reports.

Zoom in: Florida passed 100,000 reported COVID-19 cases on Monday, while the state's virus death toll rose to 3,173. Seven states now have more than 100,000 reported cases since the pandemic began.

Ursula Perano
17 hours ago - Health

Texas governor warns coronavirus is spreading at an "unacceptable rate"

Gov. Greg Abbott. Photo: Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said at a press conference on Monday that he is concerned the coronavirus is spreading at an "unacceptable rate" following the state's reopening, but that he would only support a second shutdown as a last resort.

Why it matters: Texas is well into its "phase 3" of reopening, allowing businesses to host up to 50% capacity. But the state outbreak is one of several that has seen a surge in infections in recent weeks, averaging more than 3,500 daily new cases and a positivity rate higher than 9%.

