Empty stadiums amid coronavirus pandemic could destroy sports teams' home-field advantage

Home field advantage is important across virtually every sport, but judging by what we've seen in Germany's Bundesliga and other soccer leagues, the advantage it provides may vanish behind closed doors.

By the numbers: Since the Bundesliga returned in front of empty stands, home teams have won just 21.7% of matches (10 of 46 games), down from 43.3% before the shutdown, per ESPN. The same trends have been seen in Estonia (11 home wins after 29 games) and Czech Republic (10 home wins after 32 games).