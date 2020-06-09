33 mins ago - Sports

Empty stadiums amid coronavirus pandemic could destroy sports teams' home-field advantage

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Home field advantage is important across virtually every sport, but judging by what we've seen in Germany's Bundesliga and other soccer leagues, the advantage it provides may vanish behind closed doors.

By the numbers: Since the Bundesliga returned in front of empty stands, home teams have won just 21.7% of matches (10 of 46 games), down from 43.3% before the shutdown, per ESPN. The same trends have been seen in Estonia (11 home wins after 29 games) and Czech Republic (10 home wins after 32 games).

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus worldwide surged past 7 million on Monday, per Johns Hopkins.

By the numbers: More than 405,100 people have died of COVID-19 and over 3.1 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.9 million.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sara FischerBryan Walsh
40 mins ago - Technology

The nerve center of the American news cycle

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The fast-moving world of Twitter has become the nerve center of the American news cycle — as evidenced by record-breaking downloads and engagement for the service last week.

Why it matters: Twitter is our mediaverse's grand interface between journalism and social media. While news organizations play a central role in sharing links to their coverage on Twitter, much of the visual content shared in real time during breaking news events like protests is shared by everyday users.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion RabouinKendall Baker
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Sports bettors may be a driving force behind the stock market surge

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Professional investors have largely abandoned the stock market amid the coronavirus pandemic, but sports bettors and bored millennials have jumped into the retail stock trading market with both feet.

Why it matters: They may be a driving force pushing U.S. stocks to their recent highs — and potentially driving them further.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow