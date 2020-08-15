2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Younger students see less value in college this fall

Kim Hart, author of Cities
Data: Strada Public Viewpoint: COVID-19 Work and Education Survey, 2020; Note: The exact wording for the first question was "Thinking about the education and training that will be provided by colleges and universities this Fall 2020 semester compared to Fall 2019, how would you rate the value of Fall 2020?"; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Traditional-age college students (18-24 years old) are more likely than their older peers to see college education as less valuable this fall compared to last fall, per survey data released this week by Strada Education Network.

Why it matters: College kids crave the in-person campus experience, and many didn't like the hasty move to remote learning in the spring, said Andrew Hanson, Strada director of research and insights.

  • The 18- to 24-year-old set also tends to downplay the risks of COVID-19.
  • Only 9% of this age group say they strongly agree that pursuing education puts them at risk of infection, compared with 17% of students 25 and older.

"What happened in the spring, when institutions just basically ported their lectures online, has been demonstrated to be a very subpar learning experience," Hanson said. "There's an opportunity to do something better than that, but so many people had that experience that they're just not interested in recreating it, especially not for the tuition they have to pay for it."

The other side: By contrast, college students 25 and older are somewhat less concerned about the online class experience and, in many cases, actually prefer it, Strada research has found.

  • That's likely because older adult learners are in school to gain specific skills, and the social aspect of college is less of a priority.

Between the lines: "Lots of media coverage around Gen Z is that they are basically living in virtual reality so we might expect them to have a strong preference for online learning," Hanson said.

  • "It turns out, they're just like everyone else — they want the human interaction of face-to-face learning. That seems to be more of a stage of life difference than a generational one."

The bottom line: Virtual learning is likely to be an enduring part of delivering education and training in the U.S., but different cohorts of learners will continue to have different preferences for just how much remote learning they're willing to pay for.

5 hours ago - Podcasts

Podcast: The loss of learning

This weekend we're posting four mini-episodes of the Axios Re:Cap podcast, focused on the unique challenges of back-to-school in 2020. This one digs into learning loss, and its long-term implications for students, schools, and the economy.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 21,295,429 — Total deaths: 767,714— Total recoveries: 13,295,750Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 5,345,610 — Total deaths: 169,146 — Total recoveries: 1,796,326 — Total tests: 65,676,624Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus-connected heart ailment that could lead to sudden death in athletes — Patients grow more open with their health data during pandemic — FDA issues emergency use authorization for Yale's saliva coronavirus test.
  4. Education: "Historic" laptop demand leads to shortages ahead of remote school — Why learning pods aren't a panacea for remote learning — The COVID-19 learning cliff.
  5. States: New York to reopen gyms, bowling alleys, museums.
  6. Podcasts: The rise of learning podsSpecial ed under pressure — Not enough laptops — The loss of learning.
Kim Hart, Alison Snyder
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The COVID-19 learning cliff

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Perhaps the most jarring reality of the COVID-19 pandemic for families has been the sudden and dramatic disruption to all levels of education, which is expected to have deep social and economic repercussions for years — if not decades — to come.

Why it matters: As millions of students are about to start the school year virtually, at least in part, experts fear students may fall off an educational cliff — missing key academic milestones, falling behind grade level and in some cases dropping out of the educational system altogether.

