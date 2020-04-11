In photos: Easter and Passover celebrated around the world during pandemic

Deacon Bernd Malecki and server Anna hold Easter service in front of portraits of believers who could not attend the mass at St. Barbara church in Oberhausen, Germany on April 11. Photo: Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Families and communities around the globe are adapting their religious observance of Passover and Holy Week to the global pandemic that has put half the planet's population on lockdown.
Driving the news: Police are taking extra efforts to enforce social distancing over Easter weekend, as officials say the practice is beginning to flatten the COVID-19 curve in crucial areas across U.S. and Europe.
People are able to see blue skies for the first time in years as India's three-week coronavirus lockdown has drastically cut air pollution across the country, The Washington Post writes.
Why it matters: India is notorious for its air pollution — among the worst in the world. The speedy drop in the level of particle pollution by nearly 60% in capital city New Delhi has surprised experts, but the clean air has come at a cost for the country.
There's been an upsurge in demand for food banks across the U.S. because of the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Why it matters: Feeding America, the largest network of food banks in the U.S., projects a $1.4 billion shortfall over the next six months. "School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and stay-at-home orders will disproportionately impact people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity, an increase of 46%," the nonprofit said in a statement.
The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.