In photos: Easter and Passover celebrated around the world during pandemic

Orion Rummler

Deacon Bernd Malecki and server Anna hold Easter service in front of portraits of believers who could not attend the mass at St. Barbara church in Oberhausen, Germany on April 11. Photo: Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images

Families and communities around the globe are adapting their religious observance of Passover and Holy Week to the global pandemic that has put half the planet's population on lockdown.

Driving the news: Police are taking extra efforts to enforce social distancing over Easter weekend, as officials say the practice is beginning to flatten the COVID-19 curve in crucial areas across U.S. and Europe.

A nun and believers celebrate Easter at the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross in Kazan, Russia. Photo: Yegor Aleyev/TASS via Getty Images
Rabbi Jeffrey Bennett of Temple Sinai in Newington, Connecticut hosts a virtual community Seder on Zoom on April 8. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Rabbi Bentzi Sudak (far right), his wife Rochie Sudak (far left), and their children display one of their "Seder to go" boxes outside their home in London, England on April 8. Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images
A woman attends a traditional blessing of cakes and eggs on the eve of Catholic Easter in Minsk, Belarus on April 11. Photo: Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images
An altar boy of the Church of San Antón assists in the celebration of Holy Week with the religious Father Angel broadcasting a live stream on April 11 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: David Benito/Getty Images.
An Orthodox Jewish man prays in Jerusalem on April 8 after taking part in the ritual of burning bread before Passover. Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images
Orthodox Jewish men in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood dip cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven on April 7. Photo: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images
Prior Robert Balek of the Parish of St James of the Roman Catholic Church on April 11, preparing for an Easter mass held without worshippers. Photo: Sergei Krasnoukhov\TASS via Getty Images
The annual procession of the Station of the Cross on Good Friday in Saint-Germain l'Auxerrois church on April 10. Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images
Easter chocolate bunnies in Troyes, France decorated with face masks on April 11. Photo: François Nascimbeni/AFP via Getty Images

Rashaan Ayesh

Coronavirus lockdown reveals long-unseen Indian skylines

The Dhauladhar range of mountains is visible from the city due to a drop in pollution levels, on day ten of the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Hindustan Times / Contributor

People are able to see blue skies for the first time in years as India's three-week coronavirus lockdown has drastically cut air pollution across the country, The Washington Post writes.

Why it matters: India is notorious for its air pollution — among the worst in the world. The speedy drop in the level of particle pollution by nearly 60% in capital city New Delhi has surprised experts, but the clean air has come at a cost for the country.

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Food banks demand surges amid coronavirus crisis

People wait on line standing in squares 6 feet apart at a food bank in Edgewood, Washington, April 4. Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

There's been an upsurge in demand for food banks across the U.S. because of the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: Feeding America, the largest network of food banks in the U.S., projects a $1.4 billion shortfall over the next six months. "School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and stay-at-home orders will disproportionately impact people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity, an increase of 46%," the nonprofit said in a statement.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: U.S. passes Italy on reported deaths

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. reported the highest coronavirus death toll in the world as of Saturday, per Johns Hopkins data. 18,860 Americans have died.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

