In photos: Easter and Passover celebrated around the world during pandemic

Families and communities around the globe are adapting their religious observance of Passover and Holy Week to the global pandemic that has put half the planet's population on lockdown.

Driving the news: Police are taking extra efforts to enforce social distancing over Easter weekend, as officials say the practice is beginning to flatten the COVID-19 curve in crucial areas across U.S. and Europe.

A nun and believers celebrate Easter at the Church of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross in Kazan, Russia. Photo: Yegor Aleyev/TASS via Getty Images

Rabbi Jeffrey Bennett of Temple Sinai in Newington, Connecticut hosts a virtual community Seder on Zoom on April 8. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Rabbi Bentzi Sudak (far right), his wife Rochie Sudak (far left), and their children display one of their "Seder to go" boxes outside their home in London, England on April 8. Photo: Hollie Adams/Getty Images

A woman attends a traditional blessing of cakes and eggs on the eve of Catholic Easter in Minsk, Belarus on April 11. Photo: Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images

An altar boy of the Church of San Antón assists in the celebration of Holy Week with the religious Father Angel broadcasting a live stream on April 11 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: David Benito/Getty Images.

An Orthodox Jewish man prays in Jerusalem on April 8 after taking part in the ritual of burning bread before Passover. Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images

Orthodox Jewish men in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood dip cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven on April 7. Photo: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images

Prior Robert Balek of the Parish of St James of the Roman Catholic Church on April 11, preparing for an Easter mass held without worshippers. Photo: Sergei Krasnoukhov\TASS via Getty Images

The annual procession of the Station of the Cross on Good Friday in Saint-Germain l'Auxerrois church on April 10. Photo: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Easter chocolate bunnies in Troyes, France decorated with face masks on April 11. Photo: François Nascimbeni/AFP via Getty Images

