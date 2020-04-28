2 hours ago - Science

Coronavirus invades our dreams

Axios

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

People around the world are having their dreams invaded — and sleep sabotaged — as the coronavirus pandemic upends our daily lives.

What's happening: "Waking life itself for many has taken on an odd, dreamlike air. For populations unexpectedly and indefinitely confined to their homes, timekeeping no longer seems staked to the orderly movements of the sun, but tied to a cloud selected at random," writes the N.Y. Times' Caity Weaver.

The big picture: Harvard professor Deirdre Barrett tells the AP that most of us are having anxiety dreams, perhaps overwhelmed by "stand-ins for the virus: swarms of bugs, slithering worms, witches, grasshoppers with fangs."

  • Or one's subconscious frets about the pitfalls of our new normal, like "being in crowded public places without a mask or proper social distancing."
  • But front-line health workers "are the ones who look like a trauma population. They are having flat-out nightmares that reenact the things they’re experiencing," Barrett says.

Talking about your dreams, given the emotional vulnerability attached, can help jump-start your connections with others during this isolating period of history, Swansea University professor Mark Blagrove told Vice.

  • One way to do so? Anonymously, via an Instagram account like "QuaranDreamin," which has popped up to share our collective "dreams from self-isolation."

Go deeper

Sara Fischer

Academy says streamed films eligible for Oscars until theaters reopen

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Films won't need to be released in theaters to qualify or win an Oscar next year, according to new rules announced Tuesday evening by the the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Why it matters: Movie studios are required to debut their films in a physical theater in Los Angeles County for at least seven days in order to qualify for the Oscars, but the Academy says it's temporarily changing its rules as most movie theaters remain shuttered across the country due to the coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 mins ago - Economy & Business
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 3,098,391 — Total deaths: 216,160 — Total recoveries — 921,199Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,008,066 — Total deaths: 58,126 — Total recoveries — 115,003 — Total tested: 5,628,374Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci says everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June.
  4. Congress: McConnell privately rejects idea of adding major infrastructure investment to coronavirus stimulus — House cancels plan to return from recess next week due to safety concerns.
  5. Trump administration: Trump plans to order meat processing plants to stay open under the Defense Production Act — Pence flouts face mask policy while visiting Mayo Clinic.
  6. 😴 1 sleep thing: The coronavirus is invading our dreams and sabotaging our sleep.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Fadel Allassan

Fauci: Everyone who needs a test should be able to get one by June

Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday that every American who needs a coronavirus test should be able to get one by the end of May or beginning of June.

Why it matters: Testing increased last week after hitting a plateau, but is still not close to the level needed to safely reopen the country. The White House unveiled a plan on Monday that lays out how the administration plans to work with state governments and the private sector to expand testing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow34 mins ago - Health