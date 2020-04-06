1 hour ago - Health

The rapid push to expand the health care workforce amid the coronavirus crisis

Caitlin Owens

A doctor at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens. Photo: B.A. Van Sise/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In response to the overwhelming demand for coronavirus care, the medical workforce has rapidly swelled and morphed to expand its critical care capacity as much as possible.

The state of play: Retired providers have jumped back into the workforce, medical students are preparing to help, and providers whose specialties are on pause are shifting into roles that are drastically different from those they're used to.

Yes, but: This redeployment isn't always voluntary, the New York Times reports.

  • Northwell Health, a New York health network, told its employees that they would either be reassigned to an area in need or furloughed without pay.
  • The redeployment also isn't limited to providers; administrative staff have also been reassigned.
  • And still, New York hospitals are pleading for doctors from other states to provide help.

What they're saying: The care of some coronavirus patients at NewYork-Presbyterian "was being provided by a redeployed cardiac anesthesiologist and a redeployed cardiac surgeon, both close colleagues of mine," wrote Craig Smith, chair of Columbia's Department of Surgery, in his daily update on Saturday.

  • "The cardiac surgeon was the first of my subspecialty partners to be felled by COVID-19. He recovered well and returned to the front lines last week."
  • "Adaptability, resolve, and self-sacrifice is how everyone is fighting back," Smith added.

Bob Herman

Paul Farmer on the coronavirus: "This is another caregivers' disease"

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Ramin Talaie/Corbis via Getty Images

Paul Farmer, co-founder of Partners in Health, has spent decades treating infectious diseases in impoverished countries like Haiti and Sierra Leone.

What he's saying: The U.S. has lagged in its response to the coronavirus, but Farmer still has confidence in the country's public health agencies as well as the treatments that are available to infected patients.

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Fewer deaths in Italy and Spain, U.K. toll jumps

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC

Health officials in Italy and Spain are seeing a glimmer of hope, as both countries reported a decline in deaths from the novel coronavirus Sunday. But the death toll continues to surge in the United Kingdom, which now has the world's fourth highest number of fatalities from COVID-19.

The big picture: The virus has killed more than 69,000 people and infected 1.25 million others globally as of early Monday, per Johns Hopkins data. Spain has reported the most cases outside the U.S. (more than 131,000) and Italy the most deaths (over 15,000). About half the planet's population is now on lockdown.

Marisa Fernandez

More states issue stay-at-home orders as coronavirus crisis escalates

Data: Axios reporting; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order on Friday as the novel coronavirus pandemic persists. The order goes into effect Saturday at 5 p.m. and will remain in place through April 30. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also issued a statewide social distancing order on Friday.

The big picture: In a matter of weeks, the number of states that issued orders nearly quadrupled, affecting almost 300 million Americans.

