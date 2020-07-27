40 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus deaths skew younger in the South

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Data: Kaiser Family Foundation; Graphic: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Adults under 65 make up a higher share of coronavirus deaths in the South than in the Northeast, according to a new analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Why it matters: Downplaying the risk of the virus to younger adults can be dangerous, especially amid the current surge of cases in Southern and Sunbelt states like Arizona and Texas.

By the numbers: Nationally, 80% of coronavirus deaths have been among adults 65 and older, and 33% among those age 85 or older.

  • Adults 65 and older account for the highest share of deaths — 94% — in Idaho and the lowest share of deaths in Washington, D.C., where they account for only 70%.
  • In most states, the share of these older adults who have died from the coronavirus is higher than their share of deaths from all causes.
  • States with higher percentages of deaths among people 65 and older tend to have had a disproportionate amount of deaths occurring in long-term care facilities.

The big picture: The differing age trends of coronavirus deaths are likely a result of states' pandemic policies, the prevalence of preexisting medical conditions in any given state and the racial composition of a state's population, per KFF.

What we're watching: Whether the portion of deaths among older adults will increase in the South as more people 65 and older become infected, particularly in long-term care facilities.

Go deeper: Hotspot states see more COVID cases in nursing homes

Go deeper

Drew Altman, Kaiser Family Foundation
Jul 21, 2020 - Health

Hotspot states see more COVID cases in nursing homes

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Why it matters: Older and sicker people are at much higher risk for serious illness and death, and are at risk from these growing outbreaks despite efforts to protect elder-care facilities.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kyle Daly
1 hour ago - Technology

Big Tech's power, in 4 numbers

Data: FactSet; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The four Big Tech CEOs who will testify before Congress Wednesday command global empires with power and wealth that make them more like countries than companies.

By the numbers: Here are four very large stats for Facebook, Apple, Google/Alphabet and Amazon that tell the story of their value, scale and influence.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerAlison Snyder
2 hours ago - Health

It's not over when the vaccine arrives

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The first coronavirus vaccine may arrive soon, but it’s unlikely to be the knockout punch you may be hoping for.

Why it matters: The end of this global pandemic almost certainly rests with a vaccine. Experts caution, however, that it’s important to have realistic expectations about how much the first vaccines across the finish line will — and won’t — be able to accomplish.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow