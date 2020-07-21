U.S. reports over 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since May

The U.S. reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday for the first time since May 29, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project.

Why it matters: Deaths from COVID-19 had slowed after months of lockdowns, but they're starting to tick back up again as new infections and hospitalizations continue to surge across the country.

The daily death toll often fluctuates and reporting can lag over the weekend.

However, the U.S. reported over 900 deaths several times last week as ICU units in Texas, Florida and other hotspots reached capacity.

By the numbers: The U.S. on Tuesday reported 63,000 new cases and 59,000 hospitalizations — the third-highest total number of hospitalizations in the COVID-19 Tracking Project's data set.

