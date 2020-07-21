1 hour ago - Health

U.S. reports over 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since May

Photo: Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday for the first time since May 29, according to the COVID-19 Tracking Project.

Why it matters: Deaths from COVID-19 had slowed after months of lockdowns, but they're starting to tick back up again as new infections and hospitalizations continue to surge across the country.

  • The daily death toll often fluctuates and reporting can lag over the weekend.
  • However, the U.S. reported over 900 deaths several times last week as ICU units in Texas, Florida and other hotspots reached capacity.

By the numbers: The U.S. on Tuesday reported 63,000 new cases and 59,000 hospitalizations — the third-highest total number of hospitalizations in the COVID-19 Tracking Project's data set.

Bob HermanAndrew Witherspoon
Jul 20, 2020 - Health

The surge in coronavirus hospitalizations is severe

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, Harvard Global Health Institute; Cartogram: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Coronavirus hospitalizations are skyrocketing, even beyond the high-profile hotspots of Arizona, Florida and Texas.

Why it matters: The U.S. made it through the spring without realizing one of experts' worst fears — overwhelming hospitals' capacity to treat infected people. But that fear is re-emerging as the virus spreads rapidly throughout almost every region of the country.

Ursula Perano
Jul 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Florida breaks single-day record with over 150 coronavirus deaths

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida on Thursday reported 13,965 new coronavirus cases and 156 deaths — breaking the state's previous record for highest single-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.

Why it matters: It's the second day this week that the state has broken its single-day death record, after 132 new fatalities were reported on Tuesday. Deaths tend to lag weeks behind new infections, and cases in Florida are continuing to rise dramatically.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jul 17, 2020 - Health

Which states have set single-day coronavirus records this week

Data: COVID Tracking Project and state health department data compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti and Naema Ahmed/Axios

19 states this week set new highs for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health departments. 11 states surpassed records set just last week.

The big picture: The coronavirus continues to spread nearly unchecked across almost the entire country, Axios' Sam Baker and Andrew Witherspoon report.

