Coronavirus deaths will likely soar

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. is careening toward more than 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths a day, and could soon surpass the record set in the spring, The Atlantic reports.

The big picture: Even with treatment advances, a certain portion of people who are infected with the virus will eventually die. When you multiply this percentage by today's number of cases, the results are extremely grim.

Details: Over the last four months, the virus has killed at least 1.5% of Americans diagnosed with it. (The real fatality rate is likely lower, as many cases go undetected.)

  • "[P]redicting the virus's death toll in the near term has become a matter of brutal arithmetic: 150,000 cases a day, times 1.5 percent, will lead to 2,250 daily deaths," The Atlantic writes.
  • In April, the seven-day average of daily deaths hit a peak of 2,116.
  • It takes weeks for the number of deaths to reflect today's number of cases.

Between the lines: Part of the reason the death rate appears to have fallen drastically since the spring is that we're testing so many more people, including those with mild infections.

  • And while treatments have improved, good care is dependent on health care workers being available to give it. But hospitals across the country are becoming overwhelmed by the virus and suffering from staffing shortages.

What we're watching: Within the next month, significantly more Americans are likely to die every two days than died on 9/11. It's unclear whether that will be enough to cause the country to change direction.

Dave Lawler, author of World
14 hours ago - World

Europe's brutal coronavirus surge begins to ease after restrictions

Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Europe is now recording more coronavirus deaths than during its April peak.

The good news: The rate of new cases across the continent has leveled off, and it's even fallen sharply in several hard-hit countries. After weeks of growing fear, there is cause for optimism.

Axios
Updated 14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: The pandemic is as bad as it's ever been — CDC advises Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving — Reach out to beat the pandemic winter blues — Coronavirus testing is becoming overwhelmed again.
  2. States: California issues limited stay-at-home order for most residents.
  3. Politics: Congress to go on vacation despite lack of stimulus bill.
  4. World: New Zealand uses science to avoid coronavirus lockdown.
Shawna ChenUrsula Perano
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

California issues limited stay-at-home order for most residents

California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Photo: Carolyn Cole/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced that the majority of the state will be under a limited stay-at-home order starting Saturday due to rising coronavirus cases.

The big picture: The announcement brings a monthlong curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for residents in 41 counties, covering roughly 94% of the state's population. Newsom said earlier this week he was pulling an "emergency brake," halting further reopening plans, tightening restrictions on indoor businesses and strengthening mask mandates.

