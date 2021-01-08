Get the latest market trends in your inbox

U.S. reports over 4,000 new coronavirus deaths for first time

Hospital doctors and nurses treat Covid-19 patients in a makeshift ICU wing on the West Oeste at Harbor UCLA Medical Center. Photo: Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The U.S. reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Why it matters: It is the first time the U.S. topped 4,000 new deaths in a single day, a record that comes as hospitals nationwide continue to be overwhelmed by an influx of COVID-19 patients.

The big picture: The seven-day average for deaths is more than 2,750, also a record, per the COVID Tracking Project.

  • Over 365,170 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. since the pandemic began.
  • More than 132,300 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Thursday evening.

What they're saying: Earlier on Thursday, NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned that "things will get worse as we get into January."

  • Speaking to NPR's Morning Edition, Fauci attributed his warning to the holiday season and "the congregate settings that usually take place socially during that period of time."
  • "Hopefully, if we really accelerate our public health measures during that period of time, we'll be able to blunt that acceleration. But that's going to really require people concentrating very, very intensively on doing the kinds of public health measures that we talk about all the time. Now's not the time to pull back on this," he added.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
16 hours ago - Science

Fauci says vaccine rollout's "bumps and hiccups" won't last long

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photos: the Washington Post, Pool/Getty Images

Despite the slow roll out of vaccines so far, NIAID director Anthony Fauci says the COVID-19 vaccination campaign will ramp up fast enough that Americans should see "a degree of normality in the fall."

Driving the news: President-elect Biden is planning a program that will have "much more interaction between the federal government and the states than there are right now" in order to reach his goal of 1 million vaccines a day for 100 days, Fauci tells Axios.

Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci sees greater China role in COVID-19 spread, looking back one year later — 130,000 Americans are in the hospital for severe coronavirus infections.
  2. Vaccine: Fauci says vaccine rollout's "bumps and hiccups" won't last long.
  3. Politics: Newly elected Rep. Jake LaTurner announces positive COVID-19 test just hours after House floor vote.
  4. Economy: U.S. markets unbothered by Capitol insurrection— Job losses suggest labor market's "dark days" could return.
  5. World: China's Sinovac vaccine 78% effective in Brazil trials, officials say.
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
15 hours ago - Science

Fauci says COVID variants threaten some treatments more than vaccines

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The COVID-19 variants first detected in the U.K. and South Africa and now circulating globally aren't a current threat to the effectiveness of the first vaccines, but mutations will be closely monitored because "they could be an issue," NIAID director Anthony Fauci tells Axios.

The big picture: Vaccinations are underway, albeit with a slow start. The get-back-to-normal-goal depends on reaching 70%–85% herd immunity in the population, Fauci says. While there are some concerns the mutations might circumvent the vaccines, he says they pose more of a problem for certain treatments than for vaccines.

