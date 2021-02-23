Sign up for our daily briefing

Axios-Ipsos poll: 1 in 3 Americans know someone who died from COVID-19

Data: Axios-Ipsos survey; Chart: Axios Visuals

Approximately one in three Americans know someone who died from coronavirus, according to the latest installment of our Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

The big picture: The U.S. surpassed 500,000 COVID deaths on Monday — a staggering toll that is larger than the total number of U.S. soldiers killed in action in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined.

Driving the news: President Biden addressed the inconceivable death toll and the grief that comes with it in remarks on Tuesday.

I know that when you stare at that empty chair around the kitchen table, it brings it all back — no matter how long ago it happened — as if it just happened that moment you looked at that empty chair. ...
And the everyday things — the small things, the tiny things — that you miss the most. That scent when you open the closet. That park you go by that you used to stroll in. That movie theater where you met. The morning coffee you shared together. The bend in his smile. The perfect pitch to her laugh.

Biden's remarks.

Go deeper

Shawna Chen
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden on COVID deaths milestone: "We have to resist becoming numb"

President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and first gentleman Douglas Emhoff at the White House ceremony. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden urged Americans to "remember those we lost and remember those we left behind" in a candle-lighting ceremony Monday — noting the "grim milestone" of the U.S. surpassing 500,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Details: "As a nation, we can't accept such a cruel fate. We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow," the president said, calling on the U.S. to fight the coronavirus together.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
15 hours ago - Health

Over 500,000 dead from coronavirus in U.S.


Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

More than half a million people in the U.S. have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Why it matters: The death toll is larger than the total number of U.S. soldiers killed in action in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined. It comes just one year after the country's first coronavirus death was confirmed.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. death toll tops 500,000Americans wearing masks in 2022 is "possible," Fauci says.
  2. Vaccine: Modified vaccines for variants would not require large clinical trials, FDA says— Federal government to open mass vaccination site in Tampa.
  3. Economics: Small businesses say even second round of PPP loans not enoughU.S. growth expectations are going through the roof.
  4. Local: Denver breaks from Colorado's vaccine plan Twin Cities and some Midwest metros fare better economically than rest of U.S.
  5. World: Boris Johnson unveils roadmap to fully reopen England's economy by June.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow