Axios-Ipsos poll: 1 in 3 Americans know someone who died from COVID-19

Approximately one in three Americans know someone who died from coronavirus, according to the latest installment of our Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.
The big picture: The U.S. surpassed 500,000 COVID deaths on Monday — a staggering toll that is larger than the total number of U.S. soldiers killed in action in World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War combined.
Driving the news: President Biden addressed the inconceivable death toll and the grief that comes with it in remarks on Tuesday.
I know that when you stare at that empty chair around the kitchen table, it brings it all back — no matter how long ago it happened — as if it just happened that moment you looked at that empty chair. ...
And the everyday things — the small things, the tiny things — that you miss the most. That scent when you open the closet. That park you go by that you used to stroll in. That movie theater where you met. The morning coffee you shared together. The bend in his smile. The perfect pitch to her laugh.